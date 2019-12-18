North Texas ended up right about where it wanted to be when the early signing period arrived in college football on Wednesday.
The Mean Green signed a mix of high school and junior college players that is regarded as one of the best classes in Conference USA. The group was ranked No. 1 among classes in the league by 247Sports for most of the day before falling to No. 2 late in the afternoon.
UNT coach Seth Littrell credited his staff for helping the Mean Green overcome what seemed like long odds to reach to that point and land an 18-player haul that ranked second only to Louisiana Tech's class.
The Mean Green failed to meet expectations in a 4-8 season and spent the last few weeks before national signing day shorthanded after Littrell fired his offensive and defensive coordinators.
"The reception has still been good," Littrell said. "Everyone has been really positive and understands what North Texas has to offer. We have a great coaching staff and administration that give us resources to be successful. The only thing that hurt was it hurts us when we don’t have the success we want."
UNT is hoping the class it put together will help get the program back to the form that saw the Mean Green play in a bowl game in each of their first three seasons under Littrell.
UNT's staff feels like they landed a few key players who could help the program reach that goal, particularly a pair of junior college linemen. Offensive linemen Anterrious Gray of Northwest Mississippi Community College and defensive lineman Davontae McCrae of East Mississippi Community College are among five UNT players who are set to enroll at the mid-term break and participate in spring practice.
"We got two guys who are a little more developed, have experience and are more mature," Littrell said. "Hopefully those guys can come in and make big-time plays for us. That is why you are getting those guys."
Gray and McCrae were among the players who committed to UNT in a hectic few days leading up to the early signing period. The Mean Green saw three players back out of their commitments in the final month before signing day and saw another longtime commit in Nolan Catholic defensive back Jason Kerl Jr. drop off its signing list at the last minute.
UNT filled those voids with Gray, McCrae and Upton Stout, a defensive back from Houston North Shore who was the biggest surprise of signing day for the Mean Green. Stout backed out of a commitment to Utah State late last month.
Stout was listed as a UNT signee on the Mean Green's official list passed out at Littrell's press conference.
"There are challenges every year," Littrell said. "Guys come in late. We go in on guys late, It’s a free for all. It goes back to your coaches and myself as the head coach to make sure you build the right relationships and are in the right place on signing day."
UNT brought in its recruiting class over the weekend to solidify their commitments and make sure they would follow through and sign.
Friendswood tight end Christian Lee was among those players and is confident with where UNT is headed, despite a tough season.
"I know this year wasn’t what everyone wanted, but great programs are built stronger through adversity," Lee said.
While UNT has a standout class signed, it's far from done with recruiting for 2020.
UNT has signed players all the way into the summer months throughout Littrell's tenure and will be opportunistic as it looks to continue building its talent base. Littrell indicated that his staff could pursue a variety of avenues to add players, including signing additional high school seniors heading into national signing day in February, mining junior colleges for May graduates and looking for Division I transfers.
"We probably have about four [scholarships] left," Littrell said. "We will keep grinding. Maybe a few pop up in the next few days. Maybe we will get them in February. If you don’t get the guys you need, you have until July. You have to be patient and find guys who are great players and fit your program."
Littrell believes he found plenty of players who fit that profile among the group he signed on Wednesday. All of those players are expected to qualify academically, Littrell said. Offensive lineman Dane Jackson, Lee and Stout will join Gray and McCrae in enrolling at the mid-term break.
UNT didn't have the ideal situation as it looked to put that group together. Those circumstances are part of the reason Littrell was thrilled with where the Mean Green ended up.
"It comes down to selling what an unbelievable place this is," Littrell said. "You are going to be around great coaches, great mentors and a coach who cares about you and makes sure you meet your goals and aspirations in life.
"I feel really good about where we are at."