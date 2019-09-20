North Texas coach Seth Littrell is nothing if not consistent.
Littrell set several lofty goals, including winning a conference championship with the Mean Green, just days after he took over a floundering program before the 2016 season.
Littrell talked about those goals throughout his first three seasons at UNT and again this week as the Mean Green prepared to open Conference USA play.
“This weekend is the start of conference play and our first opportunity to achieve our overall goal,” Littrell said. “We are excited about the opportunity.”
The question for UNT is if this is the year it can capitalize on what looks like its best chance in years to win its first conference title since 2004, beginning with its game against UTSA on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT (1-2) was a near unanimous pick to win C-USA’s West Division in the league’s preseason media poll. The Mean Green feature the league’s preseason offensive player of the year in quarterback Mason Fine and four other players who were preseason all-conference picks.
The question now for UNT is if it can take the first step toward fulfilling those expectations by knocking off UTSA (1-2) in what Littrell and his players, not to mention Roadrunners coach Frank Wilson, described as a budding rivalry.
“There is a certain energy in the air when these two teams come together,” Fine said. “They are a great team that is going to come in and try to punch us in the mouth. We have to take the punches and punch back. It’s going to be a great atmosphere at Apogee. We know it’s going to be a fight.”
It always has been.
The Mean Green won the last game between the teams at Apogee Stadium in 2017, when Fine guided UNT on a 98-yard touchdown drive in the final 67 seconds to pull out a 29-26 win.
Most of the rest of the games in a series have also had their share of drama. UNT escaped in the Alamodome with a 24-21win last season when UTSA missed a field goal on the final play.
Five of the six games in the series have been one-score games.
“It is a rivalry,” Wilson said. “We are conference opponents that are in state, we’ve played each other competitively and the teams have won on other team’s home venue.”
UNT has won the last two games in the series that is tied 3-3.
Pushing ahead seems all the more important now after the Mean Green endured a couple of tough weeks.
UNT lost to rival SMU and Cal in back-to-back road games and is looking for a way to get back on track, especially with a home game against Houston looming next week.
“We lost a couple in a row, but we are going to keep preparing,” UNT wide receiver Deion Hair-Griffin said. “We can’t look back. We have to look forward.”
UNT could be without top wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr., who suffered a knee injury against Cal last week. Bussey was on crutches after the game. Littrell said that Bussey was questionable during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
Playing without Bussey would be a challenge for the Mean Green, who have yet to get on track offensively. Fine is averaging 248.3 passing yards per game, well off the 291.8 yards he averaged last year.
Fortunately for UNT, its running game has provided pop behind Tre Siggers. The sophomore who moved from safety to running back in the offseason has rolled up 252 rushing yards the last two weeks.
UTSA also has a newcomer to its lineup who has provided a spark in quarterback Frank Harris. The sophomore returned from a knee injury that forced him to sit out last season and has 613 yards of total offense through three games.
The Roadrunners are averaging 20.7 points per game, an improvement over last season when they ranked last in in C-USA at 14.2.
“There is a reason he was heavily recruited,” Littrell said of Harris. “He’s a great quarterback and has attributes that can really hurt you if you are not disciplined defensively. It can be as simple as not staying in coverage off the scramble. He gets them out of bad plays with his legs and looks to get the ball down the field to his playmakers.”
Containing Harris will be a challenge for UNT as it looks to bounce back from a tough couple of weeks and take the first step towards Littrell’s goal of guiding the Mean Green to a conference title. The goal is one UNT hasn’t reached since Darrell Dickey guided the Mean Green to four straight Sun Belt Conference titles beginning in 2001, the highlight of his nine-year tenure that landed him in the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame.
“It’s going to be a dog fight,” UNT safety Khairi Muhammad said. “They are going to come in, play extremely hard and smack us in the mouth if we aren’t prepared.”
Key matchup
UNT LB KD Davis vs. UTSA QB Frank Harris
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris has injected life into the Roadrunners offense and will present some challenges for the Mean Green.
The sophomore is a good athlete and can make plays outside of the pocket with his speed and athleticism. He is averaging 162.0 passing yards and 42.3 rushing yards per game, totals that are all the more impressive when one considers UTSA has faced Baylor and Army the last two weeks.
UNT will must contain Harris and prevent him from extending plays and finding receivers down the field.
KD Davis will play a key role in UNT’s plans. The sophomore enters the week with 32 tackles, 13 more than any other player on the Mean Green’s roster.
Davis is in his first season as a starter and has quickly developed into a force for UNT’s defense.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. UTSA’s defense
UNT enters its game against UTSA off a tough outing in a loss to Cal. The Mean Green managed just 17 points against a stout Bears defense.
UNT is still averaging 31.7 points per game, thanks to hanging 51 on Abilene Christian in its season opener. Quarterback Mason Fine has seven touchdowns through three games, while running back Tre Siggers is averaging 126.0 rushing yards per game.
UTSA is allowing 33.7 points per game, a total that is inflated by a 63-14 loss to Baylor.
The Mean Green have played far better early in the season offensively UTSA has on defense.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. UTSA’s offense
The Mean Green showed signs of progress in their loss to Cal while holding the Bears to three points in the final three quarters.
UNT is hoping that performance is a sign several young players who are new to the starting lineup are settling into their roles. The Mean Green held Cal to 149 rushing yards and will need another good performance up front to contain UTSA and quarterback Frank Harris.
The sophomore is averaging 204.3 yards of total offense per game and leads C-USA with a 72.5 completion percentage.
Edge: UNT
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Get the offense back on track
UNT endured a rare off day offensively against a stout Cal defense that held the Mean Green to 17 points. UTSA won’t have nearly the firepower the Bears did. UNT must take advantage and start putting points on the board again.
Contain UTSA QB Frank Harris
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris presents problems because he is a running threat and can also get the ball to his wide receivers in an efficient manner. The Mean Green must generate pressure on Harris and keep him in the pocket, where he is less likely to make a game-changing play.
Don’t give up a host of big plays
UNT is a heavy favorite in its Conference USA opener. The one way the game could even out in a hurry is if the Mean Green give up a host of big plays. Harris and the Roadrunners are certainly capable if UNT makes mistakes
Protect Mason Fine in the pocket
Mason Fine has taken a whole lot of tough hits in the early stages of the season and injured his non-throwing shoulder last week. UTSA will come after UNT’s quarterback. The Mean Green must do a good job of picking up the blitz.