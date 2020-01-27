Spring practice is quickly closing in for the North Texas football program. Over the last few weeks, we've taken a look at where the Mean Green stand and their biggest challenges in our annual offseason questions series.
We've taken a bit of a break but are back again today with the fourth question in our rundown -- Will UNT's offensive line improve?
The Mean Green did some good things up front in 2019. The group played a key role in UNT averaging 30.6 points per game.
With that being said, there is definitely room for improvement. The Mean Green gave up 26 sacks on the season, a total that ranked eighth in Conference USA.
Quarterback Mason Fine was under pressure for much of the season and took a bit of a beating in the pocket at times.
UNT also only had one member of its offensive line earn a spot on the All-Conference USA team. Senior guard Elex Woodworth was a second team pick.
Woodworth is leading what amounts to a parade out of town when it comes to UNT's offensive line. Starting center Sosaia Mose was a senior last season, as were guard Thomas Preston III and tackle D'Andre Plantin.
Plantin dealt with injuries and was in and out of the lineup. Preston also started for part of the year.
Four of the five starting offensive linemen on UNT's depth chart for its season-ending game against UAB were seniors.
UNT is also expected to have a new offensive line coach. Former Tulsa assistant Mike Bloesch is set to take over for Chuck Langston. UNT is expected to announce the addition of Bloesch in the next few days as part of a dramatic staff overhaul.
The question is if UNT will improve with a new batch of players working under a new position coach.
The answer will depend largely on how a key junior college addition and returning players mesh.
UNT has two starters back in guard Manase Mose and tackle Jacob Brammer. Mose started all season at center, while Brammer started the first nine games of the season at right tackle before he was injured.
The Mean Green picked up some immediate help when they signed Northwest Mississippi Community College guard Anterrious Gray in the early period.
Gray will be around spring practice, as will freshman center Dane Jackson, one of four high school linemen UNT signed as part of its 2020 recruiting class.
Freshman tackle Erik Williams was among the most highly regarded players in UNT's class. It's unusual for freshmen offensive linemen to contribute right away, but Williams could have a chance.
The question now is if all of those pieces come together quickly to form an improved offensive line.
Fine masked a lot of problems over the course of his career for the Mean Green, who will have to protect another quarterback next season. Chances are, it will be a player without nearly the talent and experience of Fine.
UNT's chances to improve on a 4-8 season will hinge largely on how its offensive line comes together.
