Chandler Anthony, a North Texas offensive lineman who was in position to compete for a starting job this fall, has left the program.
Anthony played in all 12 games last season, when he was listed as UNT's backup left tackle. He started in the Mean Green's loss to Louisiana Tech.
A UNT spokesman confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon that Anthony has already graduated and elected to leave the team in the offseason to pursue other opportunities.
Anthony would have been a senior this fall. He redshirted at UNT in 2016 before playing in all 25 of the Mean Green's games the last two seasons.
Anthony served as the primary backup last season for senior Elex Woodworth, a second-team All-Conference USA selection.
The departure of Anthony adds to the turnover UNT will go through on its offensive line heading into the 2020 season. All but one of the players listed as starting offensive linemen on UNT's depth chart heading into its season-ending loss to UAB last season were seniors.
Right guard Manase Mose was the only underclassman offensive lineman who started UNT regular season finale. Jacob Brammer, who started the first nine games of the season at right tackle, will be a junior in the fall and is also set to return.
Brammer missed the last three games of the season due to injury.
UNT will look at a host of young players and junior college transfers to rebuild its offensive line under new position coach Mike Bloesch.
The Mean Green signed six offensive linemen in its 2020 recruiting class, including Long Beach City College tackle Teeshaun Turpin and Northwest Mississippi Community College guard Anterrious Gray.
Turpin and Gray and both expected to make an immediate impact. UNT also signed four highly regarded high school prospects who could contribute right away, including Lubbock Coronado tackle Erik Williams
Williams is the top-rated high school prospect who signed with UNT in its 2020 class.