Two of the more consistent teams in Conference USA over the last few years will find themselves in an unfamiliar spot on Saturday, when North Texas hosts Middle Tennessee.
The Mean Green are riding a run of three straight bowl berths, while the Blue Raiders have played in the postseason four straight years.
Those streaks will both be in jeopardy when a pair of teams sitting at 2-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play face off in what looks like it could be an elimination game in the race for the C-USA title.
UNT enters the weekend having lost four of its last five games and is in danger of dropping three straight games for the first time since 2016.
That certainly isn’t where UNT thought it would be after it was a near unanimous pick to win the C-USA West Division title in the league’s preseason poll.
“We have to make sure we clean up our mistakes, take ownership and hold ourselves accountable for doing our jobs as coaches and players,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We have to get a week better because it isn’t going to get any easier.”
That certainly will be the case when UNT takes on a MTSU team that appears to be better than its record indicates.
The Blue Raiders faced a tough schedule early in the year and lost to Michigan, Iowa and Duke. MTSU rebounded with a win over Marshall in its C-USA opener before falling at resurgent Florida Atlantic last week.
“Middle Tennessee has a really good defense and is going to be good every year,” UNT wide receiver Michael Lawrence said.
The question for UNT is if it can regain the form that helped the Mean Green win nine games in each of the last two seasons.
UNT’s players believe they are more than capable of quickly stringing together a few wins to turn their season around.
“We have had a tough beginning of the season, but don’t let that take away from what we know we can be,” UNT quarterback Mason Fine said. “We have to believe in ourselves and overcome adversity. I’m totally confident in our team and our coaches.”
UNT just hasn’t found any consistency.
The Mean Green gave up 45 points in a loss to Southern Miss last week and 46 in a loss to Houston in late September. UNT played much better defensively at Cal but couldn’t get anything going offensively in a 23-17 loss to the Golden Bears.
Littrell often talks about the importance of the Mean Green’s offense and defense complementing each other.
The goal is one that has eluded UNT for most of the season.
Quarterback Mason Fine is averaging 251.3 passing yards per game, well off the 291.8 yards he put up per game last season. UNT’s defense hasn’t been the same, either, while allowing 32.8 points per game, up from 24.2 a year ago.
The Mean Green are hoping to find some consistency against MTSU, which is also struggling to find its form.
The Blue Raiders won the C-USA East Division title last season but haven’t been the same this fall following the departure of quarterback Brent Stockstill, last season’s league MVP.
MTSU is averaging just 20.7 points per game and is leaning heavily on Asher O’Hara, who took over for Stockstill.
The sophomore ranks second in C-USA with an average of 309.8 total yards per game. O’Hara averages 248.5 passing yards per game and is also the Blue Raiders leading rusher with an average of 61.3 yards per game.
O’Hara threw for 261 yards and rushed for an additional 76 in the Blue Raiders 24-13 win over Marshall to open C-USA play.
“We can’t let O’Hara make big plays,” UNT defensive end Tuulau Sa’afi said. “We have to focus on our technique and trust it.”
UNT is hoping that approach will help it get back on track, not just on the defensive side of the ball but all the way around after a tough few weeks.
The Mean Green know that will be more challenging than it sounds in a game against an MTSU team that is also in a tough spot.
“We can turn it around,” Lawrence said. “Our team is super old. We are only worried about going 1-0 and are in good spirits. We are going to be just fine. The seniors have to lead this team and take ownership in what we are doing.”
Key matchup UNT S Taylor Robinson vs. MTSU QB Asher O’Hara
Few teams in Conference USA are as dependent on a single player as Middle Tennessee is on quarterback Asher O’Hara.
The sophomore has thrown for 1,491 yards and is also the Blue Raiders’ leading rusher with 368 yards. Only Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham has accounted for more total yards than O’Hara, who has 1,859 on the season.
O’Hara finished with 392 yards and accounted for both of MTSU’s touchdowns last week in a 28-13 loss to Florida Atlantic. He scored on a 9-yard run and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass.
UNT has struggled at times with dual-threat quarterbacks this season. SMU quarterback Shane Buechele accounted for 316 yards in a win over UNT, while Houston quarterback Clayton Tune came in cold off the bench after D’Eriq King elected to sit out the remainder of the season as a redshirt and accounted for 224 yards.
The Mean Green can’t afford a repeat against O’Hara and will look to safety Taylor Robinson to help contain MTSU’s top threat. Robinson led UNT with a career-high 14 tackles last week in a loss to Southern Miss.
UNT will need Robinson to balance offering support in the running game with sticking with receivers down the field when O’Hara gets out of the pocket.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. MTSU’s defense
UNT received some great news this week when quarterback Mason Fine was able to quickly recover from an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder that forced him to the sideline in the second half of a loss to Southern Miss last week.
Fine is expected to play against the Blue Raiders and will look to add to the 1,508 yards he has thrown for this season. The status of running back Tre Siggers is still in question. The sophomore has rushed for 502 yards in five games for UNT, which is averaging 32.0 points per game.
The Blue Raiders are allowing an average of 32.7 points per game but have fared well in C-USA play. MTSU is allowing just 20.5 points per game in league games.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. MTSU’s offense
UNT has struggled in each of its last two outings, allowing 45 points in a loss to Southern Miss and 46 in a loss to Houston.
The Mean Green have fared better at other points of the season, including a 23-17 loss to Cal but are still allowing 32.8 points per game.
UNT will have a chance to improve that total when it faces an MTSU team that has struggled offensively most of the season. The Blue Raiders are averaging just 20.7 points per game.
Sophomore quarterback Asher O’Hara is averaging 248.5 passing yards per game and is also MTSU’s leading rusher at 61.3 yards.
The Blue Raiders have some solid receivers, including Jarrin Pierce, who has 327 receiving yards on the year.
Neither unit has been very productive.
Edge: Even
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Contain MTSU QB Asher O’Hara
Middle Tennessee tends to go as quarterback Asher O’Hara goes. The sophomore leads the Blue Raiders in both passing yards (1,491) and rushing yards (368). The Mean Green have to keep O’Hara from getting loose on the perimeter, where he’s a threat as both a runner and passer.
Find some confidence defensively
UNT has allowed a combined 91 points the last two weeks in losses to Southern Miss and a Houston team missing its starting quarterback and one of its top wide receivers. The Mean Green need to get back to the form they showed last season, when they allowed 24.2 points per game.
Protect quarterback Mason Fine
Mason Fine has taken a beating in the pocket this season and was knocked out of UNT’s loss to Southern Miss last week with an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The Mean Green are going to have a tough time turning their season around if they can’t protect Fine.
Find the chemistry that is missing
UNT seems to be missing the chemistry that helped it excel in each of the last two seasons. Lately it’s been the Mean Green’s defense that has struggled. In a loss to Cal, it was UNT’s offense that floundered. The Mean Green must start hitting on all cylinders.