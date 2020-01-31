North Texas made the return of Mike Ekeler official on Friday.
Ekeler will coach UNT's special teams. He spent the 2016 season as the Mean Green's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
The Denton Record-Chronicle previously reported that Ekeler was set to return to UNT's staff.
"Being able to bring coach Ekeler back home to Denton is something I'm very happy about," UNT head coach Seth Littrell said in a statement. "He brings a great passion to our program as an impressive recruiter and builds very strong relationships with his players. He also has a strong track record of success in developing high-level players on the field and great men off of it."
Ekeler spent last season as the special teams coordinator at Kansas.
Kyle Thompson was an honorable mention All-Big 12 punter for Kansas in 2019, when Stephon Robinson earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors as a kick returner from Phil Steele Magazine.
Littrell has revamped his staff in the offseason. UNT has also announced the additions of defensive coordinator Clint Bowen and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Mike Bloesch.
Eric Mathies is also set to join UNT's staff as its defensive line coach. UNT is also in the process of adding Tate Wallis to its staff as an offensive assistant. Wallis is expected to coach UNT's quarterbacks.