North Texas officially announced the addition of Mike Bloesch as the Mean Green's co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach on Wednesday.
Bloesch spent the last five seasons at Tulsa.
"Being able to bring a successful up-and-coming coach like Mike Bloesch to Denton is very exciting," UNT coach Seth Littrell said in a statement. "He has a sharp offensive mind and has done a tremendous job throughout his career at identifying talent and then developing it. I can't wait to get him into our culture and see him continue to excel as a member of our program."
Bloesch is a former Texas high school coach who began his college coaching career at Houston. He played for the Cougars from 2006-08.
The Denton Record-Chronicle previously reported that Bloesch was set to join the Mean Green's staff.
UNT's staff has undergone a dramatic overhaul since the end of the 2019 season, when the Mean Green finished 4-8. Three members of UNT's staff have left the program and landed other jobs. Defensive coordinator Troy Reffett is now the safeties coach at New Mexico, offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder is working in the same capacity at Utah State, while special teams coordinator Marty Biagi left to take over as Purdue's special teams coordinator.
UNT has officially announced that Clint Bowen has joined the staff as the Mean Green's defensive coordinator. Mike Ekeler is expected to officially take over as UNT's special teams coach in the next few days, while Tate Wallis is also expected to join the staff as an offensive assistant coach.
Littrell is expected to take over play-calling this fall.