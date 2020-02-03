Teeshaun Turpin went through a huge rebuilding process last season at Long Beach City College.
The Ohio native was the only starter returning on his team’s offensive line and took a leadership role during the Vikings’ run to a 7-3 season and a win in the Southern California Bowl.
The experience helped shape Turpin, who decided to tackle a similar challenge at North Texas on Monday, when he committed to the Mean Green.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound tackle announced his decision on Twitter.
“When one door closes, another opens ”— T. Turpin (@__Turp55) February 3, 2020
ALL GLORY TO GOD🙏🏿
Thank you to my #VGOH family
University of North Texas lets go!!!! ⚫️🟢🦅
110% committed! Recruitment is CLOSED
Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout my journey 🖤 #GMG #MEANGREEN pic.twitter.com/XMxCwT0sQ6
UNT lost four senior offensive linemen who were listed as starters heading into a season-ending loss to UAB and are looking to rebuild under Mike Bloesch. The former Tulsa offensive line coach officially took over as UNT’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach last week.
“I played a role in helping my JUCO team rebuild last year,” Turpin said. “If you lead by example, people will follow you. I have to do the little things a difference like I did before.”
Turpin has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He will graduate from Long Beach following the spring semester before joining the Mean Green over the summer.
Turpin is expected to sign with UNT on national signing day. The Mean Green head into Wednesday with the No. 2 class in Conference USA, according to 247Sports.
UNT lost tackles Elex Woodworth and D’Andre Plantin to graduation and could look to Turpin to fill the void those players left on its depth chart.
Turpin visited UNT over the weekend and also visited UTSA, the Mean Green’s key C-USA rival. Turpin said UNT and UTSA were the final two schools he considered.
Bloesch and UNT chief of staff/recruiting coordinator Luke Walerius recruited Turpin. The Mean Green have been in contact with Turpin for the last few weeks.
Turpin played for Glenville High in Cleveland and has a few former high school teammates who played for Littrell and his assistants.
Former Glenville wide receiver Shane Wynn played at Indiana when Littrell was the Hoosiers’ offensive coordinator. Marcelys Jones also played at Glenville before spending time at Kentucky when Walerius was on the Wildcats’ staff.
Turpin heard positive things about UNT’s coaching staff from both Wynn and Jones.
What Turpin experienced during his visit reinforced what he heard from his former high school teammates.
“It’s a brotherhood with the team and the coaches,” Turpin said. “They said they wouldn’t pressure me and that having a chance to play at the Division I level is a reward for the work I put in.”
The connection Turpin felt with UNT’s staff played a key role in his decision to continue his career with the Mean Green and tackle another rebuilding project.
“They want me to come in and compete for the tackle spot,” Turpin said. “I have been preparing for this my whole life.”