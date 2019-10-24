There was something awfully familiar about the spot Ethan Mooney found himself in last week in the closing seconds of North Texas’ game against Middle Tennessee.
The Mean Green were parked on the Blue Raiders 7-yard line in a tie game.
Mooney had a chance to win it with a chip-shot field goal and cashed in to give UNT a 33-30 win, a performance he attributed largely to what he learned after another kick that didn’t go nearly as well.
Mooney was a senior at Keller Timber Creek when he lined up for a kick at the gun in tie game against Keller, Timber Creek’s biggest rival.
He hit it off the left upright and saw his team fall in overtime.
“Every kicker goes through something like that,” Mooney said. “It’s something that shapes you. I’m glad it happened while I was in high school. If it happens again, I’ll know how to face it.”
Mooney hasn’t faced anything quite as devastating as missing a potential game-winning kick in his sophomore season at UNT but has endured a few setbacks in a solid campaign thus far. It’s the way Mooney has handled those few bumps in the road that has UNT’s coaches and players feeling good about his future heading into the heart of Conference USA play.
Mooney has hit 13 of his 15 field goal attempts and all but one of his 25 extra points to help the Mean Green (3-4, 2-1 C-USA) remain in the conference title chase heading into a game Saturday at Charlotte (2-5, 0-3).
“It’s a plus to have a kicker we can rely on,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We don’t take that for granted. I have been in situations where the kicking game is very suspect. That’s challenging and puts a lot of strain on you.”
That’s especially true in close games like the one UNT played against MTSU last week. Mooney’s game-winning 22-yard field goal was his biggest kick, but he also connected from 26, 32 and 39 yards out.
That performance moved Mooney another step closer to building on UNT’s long tradition of featuring standout kickers.
UNT lost Cole Hedlund to graduation after last season. The Arkansas transfer was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in his lone season with the Mean Green and built on what Trevor Moore accomplished the previous four seasons.
Moore hit all 154 extra points he attempted at UNT and set the program record for career field goal accuracy at 80.3% (53 of 66).
Biagi hosts a kicking camp at UNT each year and was looking for the Mean Green’s next great kicker after the 2017 season.
“I don’t look at stars or rankings when it comes to specialists,” Biagi said. “I know what I’m looking for from a technique standpoint.”
Mooney missed only one kick at UNT’s camp, joined the Mean Green a few months later and served as a kickoff specialist while backing up Hedlund last season.
“His form more than anything was what I liked,” Biagi said. “I knew there were a couple of things I could tweak.”
Mooney doesn’t look like a typical kicker. He played slot receiver in high school and was offered the chance to continue his career at the Division III level.
Mooney passed on those opportunities to see what he could accomplish with Biagi, who described his kicker as a team-first player who always credits his teammates and does the little things right. Mooney can often be found picking up trash in UNT’s locker room in addition to working hard at his craft and in the weight room.
“I thought he was a linebacker or fullback when I met him,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “He works hard and doesn’t take any reps off. That’s just Mooney. He loves to compete with himself and others.”
That competitive nature helped Mooney rebound from a rare off day in a loss at Southern Miss on Oct. 12. He missed an extra point and a 37-yard field goal.
Littrell credited Mooney and UNT’s field goal unit for bouncing back after he challenged them to improve.
“I didn’t have to come back on Sunday and talk about the same thing twice,” Littrell said.
That turnaround was due largely to the way Mooney handled the challenge of kicking a game-winner.
“We talk about being clutch,” Biagi said. “Who wants to embrace the role instead of looking at it as a pressure situation?”
Mooney has relished the challenge and learned from the rare kicks he has missed in his career.
“You have to have the mentality of having fun with it,” Mooney said. “You are going to miss some and make some. It’s the way of life for a kicker.”