North Texas coach Seth Littrell knew exactly what the Mean Green were set to face on Saturday in terms of UAB’s defense.
The Blazers came into the day as one of the best units in the country on a statistical basis.
UAB lived up to its billing in a 26-21 win over the Mean Green at Apogee Stadium. What Littrell was particularly pleased with is the fight his offense showed against UAB and the way his defense matched the Blazers most of the way.
“Our defense had great passion and energy,” Littrell said. “All the way around the board, the mentality was right.”
UNT’s defense allowed just a field goal in the second half of a game that turned into a slugfest late.
UAB’s only touchdown in the second half came on cornerback TD Marshall’s 76-yard interception return.
UNT had three possessions following that touchdown to try to drive for the game-winning touchdown only to be turned away by UAB’s defense each time.
The Blazers came into the day allowing a Conference USA-best 18.3 points per game.
“Our defense gave us a shot to win the game at the end,” UNT quarterback Mason Fine said. “We battled. I am proud of that.”
Defensive tackle Dion Novil finished with a team-high 11 tackles. Mike Linehan made his first start of the season at the Jack linebacker spot and finished with seven tackles.
“We talked about love this week and cherishing this moment,” UNT safety Taylor Robinson said. “We are blessed to be out here playing a sport we love with our brothers. That translated to the way we played.”
A great outing from UNT defensively just wasn’t enough for the Mean Green to overcome UAB and one of the best defenses in C-USA.
UAB finished with seven sacks and two interceptions.
“They are one of the best defenses in the country and the best front we have seen all year,” Littrell said. “They can get to you when you line up in a spread with their four-man front.”
That is just what UAB did. The Blazers overshadowed a solid night from UNT defensively in the process.