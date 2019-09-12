North Texas coach Seth Littrell talked about regrouping this week following a tough loss to SMU.
The Mean Green were expecting a barn-burner against their longtime rival only to be torched in a 49-27 loss that dropped them to 1-1 on the season.
Getting back on track might not be as easy as it sounds.
The Mean Green will take Cal, a team coming off an upset win over Washington, on Saturday. The road doesn't get any easier from there for UNT, which will face what looks like a defining stretch of their season the next few weeks.
The Mean Green will return home from their game against Cal and host both UTSA and Houston before traveling to Southern Miss.
"This stretch will define this team, who we are and what we are about," UNT quarterback Mason Fine said. "Our legacy will be defined. We lost to SMU. It hurts and stings. But one win or loss is not going to define this team and especially not this senior class. What is going to define us is how we bounce back."
UNT entered the season as a near unanimous pick to win Conference USA's West Division. The expectation was that UNT would play in a bowl game, challenge for the conference title and maybe make a bit of a splash nationally behind Fine.
The senior is the nation's leading active passer and has 9,952 yards heading into UNT's game at Cal.
"All of our goals are still in front of us," Littrell said. "We have to make sure we refocus and make sure every single day and rep that we are focused on going 1-0 every week."
That's especially true considering the teams UNT will face in the next month. The stretch of Cal, UTSA, Houston and Southern Miss looked tough before the season began.
It looks like a murder's row now.
Cal opened its season by knocking off No. 14 Washington in Seattle. The Bears are 2-0 and ranked just outside of the top 25. UNT is a 14-point underdog.
The Mean Green have won three of their last four games against UTSA, but the last two of those wins came by a field goal. The series is tied 3-3 and is always closely contested.
UTSA opened the season with a decisive 35-7 win over Incarnate Word and appears to have improved behind quarterback Frank Harris. The sophomore couldn't help make UTSA competitive in a 63-14 loss to Baylor, but is averaging a combined 212.5 yards per game passing and rushing and will be a concern for UNT.
The Mean Green will wrap up their tough stretch with a game at Southern Miss, the team that was picked to finish second in C-USA's West Division in the preseason coaches' poll.
"If you look at the schedule and down the road, it gets overwhelming," Littrell said. "To simplify it, go 1-0 today, prepare the best we can this week and give it all you have. You do that and see where the chips lie."
That approach has paid dividends for UNT throughout Littrell's three seasons at UNT.
The Mean Green started 1-2 in 2017, when they dropped tough games at SMU and Iowa before rebounding to win C-USA's West Division. UNT also opened 1-2 in 2016 on their way to a surprising five-win season and an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
UNT started 4-0 last season on its way to a second straight nine-win campaign. The Mean Green's chances to post another extended run to open the year went out the window in a tough loss to the Mustangs.
UNT's hope now is to avoid falling into another hole it will have to dig its way out of the rest of the season and capitalize on the opportunity to pull an upset or two.
The Mean Green's schedule will make reaching that goal a challenge, one UNT's players say they are ready to face.
"This stretch is going to show us where we are going to be at the end of the season," running back Tre Siggers said. "It’s going to test our toughness."