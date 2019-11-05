North Texas coach Seth Littrell acknowledged Tuesday just how big of a challenge the Mean Green face this week in the form of a game at Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs have won seven straight games since falling to Texas to open the season and sit at 4-0 in Conference USA play.
The game looks even tougher because of UNT’s injury situation.
The Mean Green have seen players go down one after another the last few weeks and will be shorthanded on Saturday when they travel to Ruston. How shorthanded was still in question during Littrell’s weekly press conference.
“It’s not good health wise right now,” Littrell said. “We have a lot of guys who are banged up and some who are out. You have to focus at this time of the year and take care of your bodies and give yourself a chance to get back on the field.”
UNT has more players going through that process than it would like.
The Mean Green lost wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. for the year early in the season and were forced to shelf tackle D’Andre Plantin after a loss to Southern Miss on Oct. 12.
UNT could have a few other players join them on the sideline Saturday depending on how those players progress in treatment this week.
Littrell considers running back DeAndre Torrey doubtful to play.
Linebacker KD Davis played sparingly last week, while nickel Makyle Sanders did not play. Safety Taylor Robinson went down in the middle of the game and did not return.
Littrell said it is too early in the week to judge if those players will be available to play against the Bulldogs.
The Mean Green compensated for injuries last week by turning to a host of young players who stepped in and contributed in a win over UTEP. Alex Morris, Robinson’s backup, finished with five tackles and helped UNT put together one of its best all-around performances of the season.
UNT rolled up 476 yards while holding UTEP to 275 and could be forced to look to some of those young players to come through again.
“When you score 52 points and your defense holds a team under 300 yards, you are able to build some confidence in all of your phases,” Littrell said. “All three phases stepped up at some point. We understand there are things that we have to clean up and that we will have to play even better against a very talented Louisiana Tech team.”
Fine pulls back curtain on costume stunt
UNT quarterback Mason Fine pulled back the curtain a bit when it came to how he ended up wearing a T. rex costume to the Mean Green’s press conference following their win over UTEP.
Fine’s parents bought the blowup outfit for him before last Halloween.
Offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder brought up costumes during a team dinner last week.
“Coach Reeder asked the QBs what our favorite costume we ever wore was,” Find said. “I said I had a T. rex costume in my closet.
“He said I should wear it to the press conference. Coach Littrell encouraged it and OKed it.”
Fine put the outfit on after the game and had it on for 20 minutes before he wandered in to UNT’s press conference. He couldn’t see anything but the feet of media members but stood there and answered questions before heading back to the locker room.
“I was proud of him,” Littrell said. “College football is a year-round job and is a grind. If you don’t enjoy it and have some laughs, it can be even more of a grind. It showed his personality. He likes to have fun.”
A photo of Fine in the outfit appeared on several national outlets.
“I was surprised at the publicity,” Fine said. “It was nice to see that it caught on. It was all in fun.”
Robinson on UNT’s radar
Littrell spoke highly of Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson, calling the Bulldogs’ cornerback one of his favorite players in C-USA.
“He loves to play ball and is very competitive,” Littrell said. “He doesn’t have the measurables but is very talented. He’s like Mason.”
Robertson is one of the elite players in the league. He has five interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 43 tackles on the season.
“He’s a very good corner,” UNT wide receiver Jaelon Darden said. “He’s been good since my freshman year. We came in together. He’s very physical and is a good corner.”