RUSTON, La. — Playing without Mason Fine has never gone very well for North Texas since the Oklahoma native emerged as the Mean Green’s starting quarterback in his freshman season four years ago.
The latest example came on Saturday in UNT’s 52-17 loss to Louisiana Tech at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Fine left the game late in the first half with what UNT officials said was suspected to be a concussion. UNT coach Seth Littrell wouldn’t offer any insight into Fine’s condition after the game that quickly spiraled out of control with the senior on the sideline.
What he did offer was an evaluation of how the players UNT turned to after Fine went down fared.
Jason Bean and Austin Aune both saw time for UNT.
“Bean did some good things,” Littrell said. “Austin came in and handled the situation well and made some plays for us. We have to do a better job of helping them.”
A bad snap just three plays after Bean came on resulted in a fumble Louisiana Tech recovered.
UNT made a host of other mistakes along the way that didn’t help its backup quarterbacks get into a rhythm.
Bean threw for 94 yards but tossed two interceptions. L’Jarius Sneed returned one of those interceptions 68 yards for a touchdown. Aune came on in the closing moments and threw for 123 yards and a touchdown, a 74-yard strike to Michael Lawrence.
The question now for UNT is if it will have to turn to either of those players in its final two games of the season.
The Mean Green (4-6) need to beat both Rice and UAB to become bowl eligible with six wins.
UNT has a bye this week to prepare for a game at Rice. That additional time could help Fine recover in time to play the first of the final two games of his college career.
The Mean Green are confident in both Bean and Aune if Fine can’t play.
“I am confident in all those guys,” Littrell said. “We have a good group. We are allowing them to get some game time experience that will help them. It’s on the team. We all have to do better.”
That goal was out of reach against a stout Louisiana Tech defense, especially with Fine off the field.
“They are a good team and came out and hit us in the mouth,” Lawrence said. “Our defense played their tails off. As an offense we have to stay on the field and make plays.”