Alvin Dempsey was all but certain he would continue his career at Florida Atlantic just a few days ago.
Dempsey is from Florida and liked what he saw on his visit to FAU, which won the Conference USA title this season by rolling past UAB in the championship game.
Dempsey's plans changed in a hurry when FAU lost coach Lane Kiffin to Ole Miss, opening the door for North Texas. The Mean Green landed a commitment from Dempsey on Tuesday.
“I was on the verge of going to FAU,” Dempsey said. “I’m from Florida and went on a visit to FAU. It was nice. Coach Kiffin left and I didn’t know what was going to happen with the staff.”
The situation at UNT was more certain in terms of the head coach with Seth Littrell, which helped the Mean Green add a key piece to their class just days ahead of the beginning of the early signing period on Dec. 18.
Dempsey visited Southern Miss and UNT, where he felt like he belonged. He saw the Mean Green fall to UAB to cap a 4-8 season.
"They lost when I went on my visit and not many people were there," Dempsey said. "We can help change that.
"Something told me to go to North Texas."
Dempsey finished with 40 tackles and 6.5 sacks in nine games last season at East Central.
The 6-1, 297-pound defensive tackle was highly recruited and had offers from 17 schools, including Troy.
"I had a lot of friends and family back home that know Troy," Demsey said. "I turned them down because I wanted to try something new."
Demsey was recruited by UNT defensive line coach Marc Yellock. He also credited Shelby McIntyre, the Mean Green's recruiting operations coordinator, for playing a key role in his decision.
Dempsey visited at the same time as East Mississippi Community College defensive end Da'Vontae McCrae. The two struck up a friendship that helped convince Dempsey to commit to UNT, where they will be teammates next season.
McCrae committed to UNT earlier in the day.
UNT has now added three junior college linemen this week. UNT picked up a commitment from Anterrious Gray, an offensive lineman from Northwest Mississippi Community College, on Monday.