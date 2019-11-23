HOUSTON — North Texas was hoping a rough day offensively was something it would quickly overcome on Saturday at Rice.
The Mean Green fell into a funk in their last outing two weeks ago in a loss to Louisiana Tech, one that seemed easy to explain at the time.
UNT tends to go as quarterback Mason Fine goes and lost its star player to a concussion early and never got back on track.
The Mean Green didn’t fare any better in a 20-14 loss to the Owls at Rice Stadium.
UNT managed just 51 yards and two first downs while being shut out in the first half and never recovered in a loss that ended its bowl hopes.
“They play the run well and are good up front,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Their front seven is solid. I thought going in that we were going to be able to mix things up and get our guys in space and pitch and catch a little better than we did.”
The 14 points UNT scored were a season low, surpassing the 17 it scored in losses to Louisiana Tech and Cal.
The Owls entered the day allowing 28.1 points per game. Rice has leaned on its defense all season and did so again in its win over UNT.
The Mean Green managed just 238 total yards, well under their average of 449.6 on the season.
Fine threw for 163 yards and was UNT’s sole source of offense on a day Rice limited the Mean Green to 75 rushing yards.
UNT averaged just 3.0 yards per carry on 25 attempts.
UNT bounced back after being shut out in the first half, scoring 14 points to get back into the game. The Mean Green just didn’t have enough firepower to complete the comeback, despite having a golden opportunity late.
Rice turned the ball over when wide receiver Austin Trammell fumbled the kickoff after UNT pulled within 20-14. Running back Evan Johnson recovered at the Rice 23 with 7:32 left, giving the Mean Green a chance to go ahead with a touchdown.
UNT couldn’t convert on a day its offense struggled. Fine tried to hit Michael Lawrence in the end zone on third and fourth down but couldn’t connect with his favorite target on UNT’s final two plays.
“I have been a part of teams that have laid down and teams that fought,” Fine said. “I’m proud of the way we fought back, but the first half is something I will always regret.”