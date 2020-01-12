The American Football Coaches Association's annual convention kicked off today in Nashville.
The start of the event essentially marks the beginning of the end for another North Texas search for a new batch of assistant coaches.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has done a good job of restocking his staff during his tenure with the Mean Green and has hit on most of his hires. He's back in the market again.
Since it's been a while, here's a quick synopsis of where things stand.
Littrell fired offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Troy Reffett at the end of the season. He is also expected to part ways with offensive line coach Chuck Langston and defensive line coach Marc Yellock.
No official announcement has been made about either line coach, but a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that one or both will depart to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Littrell has brought Clint Bowen back to UNT to be his defensive coordinator. Bowen spent the 2011 season at UNT in the same capacity.
So where does that leave UNT?
Littrell still has to hire an offensive coordinator and likely two line coaches.
A source with knowledge of the situation said that Littrell began interviewing candidates for the offensive coordinator job last week and will continue talking to people he is interested in during this week's convention.
The offensive coordinator spot is by far the most intriguing.
Littrell hit a home run when he hired Graham Harrell. The former Texas Tech quarterback was a receivers coach at Washington State before coming to UNT and blowing up to become one of the rising stars among offensive coordinators in the profession. He is now the offensive coordinator at Southern Cal.
Harrell developed Mason Fine and played a key role in making UNT one of the top offensive teams in Conference USA.
Littrell brought on former Eastern Washington offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder to replace Harrell after the 2018 season. Littrell and Reeder never seemed to mesh, and UNT floundered down the stretch offensively.
It's hard to imagine Littrell not going with someone he feels more comfortable with this time around. Tommy Mainord was UNT's co-offensive coordinator this season. It will be interesting to see what his role is next year.
One way or another, UNT needs a new quarterbacks coach. That coach could also serve as the Mean Green's offensive coordinator.
Littrell could also hire a quarterbacks coach, promote Mainord and call the plays himself next season. Reeder called plays most of the way, but Littrell did take over for a while.
There are a number of days UNT could go.
Choosing what to do with the offensive coordinator spot is just one of the decisions Littrell will likely make this week.
He also has to make a call as far as what to do with his line coaching spots.
Bowen used a 4-3 scheme during his first stop at UNT and will likely go back to that scheme again. Yellock specializes in coaching three-man fronts.
All signs point to UNT bringing on a new line coach who would be a better fit coaching in the type of system Bowen is likely to run.
Littrell is also expected to hire a new offensive line coach to replace Langston. UNT struggled along its offensive front at times this season and is losing four seniors, including the group's best player in Elex Woodworth.
Whoever coaches UNT's offensive line next season will face a massive challenge.
We should soon find out what direction UNT is headed as the coaching convention gets under way beginning tonight.