There have been times during the first half of the season when nothing seemed to go right for North Texas.
The Mean Green lost star wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. for the year to a knee injury, ran into a red-hot SMU team and lost a close game at Cal.
The good news for UNT heading into a game at Charlotte on Saturday is those tough times didn’t completely torpedo its season. The Mean Green (3-4) emerged from a slide that included four losses in five games last week with a win over Middle Tennessee, and at 2-1, is still in the thick of the race for the Conference USA West Division title.
“We’ve had a lot of things not go our way,” UNT quarterback Mason Fine said. “That win helped team morale and got the pep back in everyone’s step. We are going to carry that momentum into a game against a good Charlotte team.”
UNT is hoping that will be the next step in putting together a winning streak that will help the Mean Green extend a bowl streak that stands at three seasons.
UNT needs to win three of its last five games to become bowl eligible. Fortunately for the Mean Green, their schedule looks a whole lot easier the rest of the season.
UNT faced just one team in its first seven games that currently has two or fewer wins. The Mean Green face three such teams in its next four games.
“There is no doubt we can get on a roll,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “Getting that win felt great. We want to add to it.”
Reaching that goal will require UNT to find the consistency it has lacked all season, not to mention to discover a way to win on the road.
The Mean Green haven’t won back-to-back games all season, largely because of their struggles outside of Denton. UNT is 0-3 away from Apogee Stadium this season and has won just one of its last seven games away from its home turf.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has stuck to his mantra of taking one game at a time all season. He wasn’t about to break from that norm as his team looks to capitalize on a favorable slate the rest of the way.
“I would hope we have a chance to get on a roll, but if I looked past this week, it would be overwhelming,” Littrell said. “I don’t know how people do it. Every week is a challenge in this conference.”
UNT doesn’t expect this week to be any different in what looks like it could be a shootout. The Mean Green rank second in C-USA with an average of 32.1 points per game, while Charlotte checks in at fourth at 30.9.
UNT quarterback Mason Fine ranks second in C-USA with an average of 269.3 passing yards per game. Charlotte running back Benny LeMay is also among the elite offensive players in the league and ranks second among C-USA running backs with 95.3 rushing yards per game.
“LeMay’s a big back and is physical,” Littrell said. “He has great vision. If you overflow, he will pop one.”
Neither team has had much luck stopping anyone so far this season.
Charlotte ranks last in C-USA with an average of 39.4 points allowed per game. UNT hasn’t fared much better while giving up 32.4 points per game.
“It’s a really tough matchup for us,” Charlotte coach Will Healy said. “It all starts with the quarterback. He’s a great player.”
UNT will have to lean on Fine even more as it looks to overcome a series of injuries that will have the Mean Green shorthanded. Starting left tackle D’Andre Plantin missed UNT’s win over MTSU with an undisclosed injury and is expected to be out of the lineup for an extended period.
Running back Tre Siggers, who has rushed for a team-high 502 yards in just five games, did not play against MTSU due to an ankle injury. Backup running back DeAndre Torrey was knocked out in the middle of the game.
Wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. is out for the year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.
The status of both Siggers and Torrey will be a game-time decision.
UNT knows it will be in for a challenge even if both are able to play. Charlotte has faced a tough schedule. The 49ers lost to defending national champion Clemson and an Appalachian State team ranked No. 21 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“Charlotte is improving week in and week out,” Fine said.
The Mean Green believe they are getting better as well as they head into a five-game stretch that appears to offer the opportunity to get on the run it needs to become bowl eligible.
UNT heads into that stretch with momentum on its side after Ethan Mooney kicked a 22-yard game-winning field goal on the final play to give the Mean Green their 33-30 win over MTSU.
“We are never going to overlook anyone,” wide receiver Deonte Simpson said. “If we make the plays we are supposed to make, it will be a good game.”
Key matchup UNT LB KD Davis vs. Charlotte RB Benny LeMay
There are few teams in Conference USA that are struggling more defensively than North Texas. Charlotte is one.
The 49ers rank last in the league with an average of 39.4 points allowed per game. Charlotte would like nothing better than to keep quarterback Mason Fine and UNT’s offense that is averaging 32.1 points per game on the sideline.
The 49ers best path to reaching that goal will be to feed running back Benny LeMay. The senior is averaging 95.3 rushing yards per game and is averaging 6.0 yards per carry.
LeMay posted a career high 234 all-purpose yards last week in a loss to Florida International.
UNT will turn to linebacker KD Davis to help slow LeMay down. Davis ranks third in C-USA with 64 tackles and has 4.5 tackles for loss on the season.
UNT will have a much better chance to pick up its second straight win if Davis and the rest of the Mean Green’s defense can slow down LeMay.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. Charlotte’s defense
UNT quarterback Mason Fine led the Mean Green on a dramatic game-winning drive last week in their win over Middle Tennessee.
Fine hit completed both of his passes on a four-play, 37-yard drive in the final 28 seconds that culminated with Ethan Mooney’s game-winning 22-yard field goal. The senior ranks second in C-USA with an average of 269.3 passing yards per game.
Only Louisiana Tech is averaging more points than the 32.1 UNT is putting up this season.
Charlotte has struggled all season defensively and ranks last in the league with an average of 39.4 points allowed per game.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. Charlotte’s offense
UNT showed signs of improvement last week while limiting MTSU to 433 yards in a 33-30 win. The Mean Green had allowed at least 45 points in each of its last two games.
UNT ranks 11th in C-USA with an average of 32.4 points allowed per game.
The Mean Green will face a significant challenge as they look to improve on that total in their game against Charlotte. The 49ers rank fourth in C-USA with an average of 30.9 points per game behind a solid running game.
Senior running back Benny LeMay ranks second in the league with an average of 95.3 rushing yards per game.
Edge: Charlotte
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Get comfortable on the road
UNT has struggled on the road since the late stages of last season and has won just one of its last seven games away from Apogee Stadium dating back to last season. The level of competition the Mean Green have faced in that stretch is a key factor in that slide, but UNT has to find a way to break through.
Contain Charlotte’s running game
Charlotte ranks third in Conference USA with an average of 199.7 rushing yards per game behind Benny LeMay. The senior ranks second in the league with 667 rushing yards. The Mean Green rank ninth in the league with 180.7 rushing yards allowed per game. UNT will have a better shot to win if they can improve on that total.
Protect Mason Fine at all costs
Charlotte has struggled on defense all season and is allowing 39.4 points per game. The one area where the 49ers have excelled is rushing the passer. Charlotte has a program record 23 sacks already this season. UNT must protect quarterback Mason Fine, who has already been knocked out of one game this season.
Have some skill position players thrive
UNT will be without wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr., who is out for the year, this week. Running backs Tre Siggers and DeAndre Torrey will be game-time decisions. The Mean Green have several other skill position players they can turn to, including running back Loren Easly and slot receiver Jaelon Darden and will need them to thrive.