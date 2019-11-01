The big question for North Texas heading into coach Seth Littrell’s fourth season was if this would be the year the Mean Green would break through to win a conference title.
UNT entered the year off back-to-back nine-win seasons and was the preseason favorite in Conference USA’s West Division.
Winning the program’s first overall league title since 2004 is the furthest thing from the Mean Green’s minds now as they head into their homecoming game against UTEP on Saturday.
For UNT, it’s all about finding their way into a bowl game. The Mean Green (3-5) need to win three of their last four games just to become eligible for the postseason with six wins.
“The pressure is going 1-0 this week,” Littrell said. “That’s it.”
UNT is hoping that one-step-at-a-time approach will help turn its season around.
The Mean Green have lost five of their last seven games, including a stunner last week at Charlotte. Victor Tucker caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds with 18 seconds left to give the 49ers a 39-38 win. The loss dropped the Mean Green to 2-2 in Conference USA play and backed them into a corner.
“It’s a four-game season,” UNT quarterback Mason Fine. “We are going to reset, take it one week at a time, go out, compete and have fun. We’re going to go out there and get our swagger back.”
UNT is going to need all the confidence it can muster if it is going to pull through and play in a bowl game for a fourth straight season. The Mean Green will not only have to win three of their last four games, they’ll also have to knock off one of the top teams in C-USA in the process.
UNT will travel to Louisiana Tech following its game against UTEP and closes the season at home against UAB. Louisiana Tech (7-1) has won seven straight games since falling to Texas in its opener and has a bye this week to prepare for the Mean Green.
UAB (6-1) is also in the race for the C-USA West Division title at 3-1.
UNT’s players know they face some long odds but have vowed to keep pushing.
“I’m going to fight like hell,” Fine said. “I’m going to keep swinging and give it all I’ve got.”
Fine’s teammates are following his lead and haven’t given up on their chances to get back on track.
“We can turn it around,” UNT safety Khairi Muhammad said. “I have been here for four years. I’m going to grind and finish this out.”
A win over a UTEP team that has struggled all season would be an important step. The Miners slipped past Houston Baptist 36-34 to open their season in August but haven’t won a game since.
All of UTEP’s losses have been by been by 10 points or more, including a 42-21 blowout at home to Louisiana Tech last week.
Littrell believes UNT will be in for a fight despite UTEP’s struggles under second-year head coach Dana Dimel.
“They are a physical football team that plays extremely hard,” Littrell said. “Coach Dimel does a great job and is in year two of trying to get that program rolling.”
UNT was riding high heading into the season before falling into a rut this year it can’t seem to escape.
The Mean Green rolled past Abilene Christian, which competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level, in their season opener but have just two wins since. UNT’s defense has struggled while allowing 33.2 points per game.
Fine threw for 394 yards and a career high five touchdowns against Charlotte. That just wasn’t enough on a night UNT allowed 598 yards for the game and two touchdowns in the final four minutes.
Charlotte needed to go 75 yards in the final 1:12 to pull out the win.
The 49ers only needed 54 seconds to drive for the go-ahead score and hand UNT a loss that left the Mean Green backed into a corner.
The question now is how UNT will respond, beginning with its game against the Miners.
The Mean Green are confident they will bounce back and take the first step toward a late run at a bowl game.
“We are going to see what our character is like the rest of the season,” UNT linebacker Tyreke Davis said. “We can keep going or lay down. I don’t think anyone is going to do that.”
Key matchup
UNT LB KD Davis vs. UTEP RB Treyvon Hughes
UNT is coming off a tough game defensively in a 39-38 loss to Charlotte and will look to rebound behind linebacker KD Davis. The sophomore has been one of the Mean Green’s best players on defense and leads UNT with 68 tackles.
UNT will look to Davis to help contain UTEP’s running game and running back Treyvon Hughes. The Hebron graduate has rushed for 422 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
UTEP has struggled to throw the ball all season and has used two quarterbacks. Kai Locksley is expected to start for the Miners. The senior has completed just 50 percent of his passes for 537 yards.
Locksley actually has more rushing touchdowns (three) than he does passing touchdowns (two).
The Miners will look to get Hughes and Locksley going in the running game against UNT. The Mean Green are allowing 189.8 rushing yards per game.
UNT will have a much better chance to win if Davis and the Mean Green’s defense can contain Hughes and UTEP’s running game.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. UTEP’s defense
UNT ranks second in C-USA with an average of 32.9 points per game and is coming off a good night in its loss to Charlotte.
Quarterback Mason Fine threw five touchdown passes against the 49ers, including three to wide receiver Jyaire Shorter. Running back Tre Siggers added 131 rushing yards.
Fine is averaging 284.9 passing yards per game and has 20 touchdown passes on the season.
UTEP ranks 13th out of 14 teams in C-USA with an average of 34.3 points allowed per game.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. UTEP’s offense
UTEP has struggled all season offensively and is averaging 18.1 points per game while using two quarterbacks. Kai Locksley is expected to start for the Miners.
The senior is averaging 89.5 passing yards and 42.0 rushing yards per game.
UNT has endured an up-and-down season defensively. The Mean Green allowed just three points in a win over UTSA but has allowed at least 39 points in four other losses, including a 39-38 loss to Charlotte last week.
UNT has allowed a series of big plays, including a 34-yard game-winning touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds to Victor Tucker last week against the 49ers.
UNT has given up some big plays but has been more consistent overall.
Edge: UNT
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Find the fortitude to move on
UNT suffered a tough loss last week, when it coughed up a 14-point fourth quarter lead in its loss to Charlotte. The Mean Green need to find a way to move past that loss and focus on their game against UTEP. UNT will look to its core of senior leaders to help guide the way.
Find a rhythm on defense
The Mean Green have struggled most of the season defensively and have given up at least 30 points in four straight games. UNT gave up a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of its loss to Charlotte. The Mean Green can’t let that loss affect their confidence on Saturday against UTEP.
Keep the offense rolling
UNT has scored at least 30 points in all three of its wins this season and had another good outing last week in its loss to Charlotte. Mason Fine threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns. UTEP will have a hard time beating UNT if the Mean Green can maintain that type of production.
Get out of the game healthy
The Mean Green need to win three of their last four games just to become bowl eligible, beginning with their game against UTEP. UNT has fought the injury bug all season. Getting out of its game against the Miners as healthy as possible will be vitally important for UNT.