North Texas coach Seth Littrell's routine has changed dramatically over the last few weeks in the wake of the shutdown across the country due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Littrell can't work with his players, at least not in person. He's spending a whole lot more time on videoconferences instead to hold his team together and prepare for his fifth season at UNT.
"First and foremost, we are checking in with them and asking about them and their families to make sure everyone is good back home," Littrell said of his players during a teleconference on Monday. "Everyone has a different situation back home with computers, the internet, access to weight rooms and nutrition. We are trying to get everyone on the same page."
Reaching that goal is a challenge for all teams in college football, not just UNT. The circumstances surrounding the Mean Green's offseason are a bit more challenging.
UNT has five new assistant coaches, including Clint Bowen, the Mean Green's new defensive coordinator. Bowen was set to install a whole new system during spring practice.
UNT was among the teams in college football that didn't get a single spring workout in.
Littrell and his assistants have been able to watch film with their players through videoconferences to help make up for lost time on the field. The staff has weekly meetings and also visits with its strength and nutritional staffs.
UNT's position coaches are also keeping in contact with their players individually.
"We are doing as much as we can terminology-wise and are making sure the players see film," Littrell said. "It's obviously challenging, but it has been challenging for everyone.
"We will be fine. When we open things back up, we will get the ball back rolling."
Littrell expresses confidence in coordinator setup
Littrell expressed confidence in his new coaching setup on offense.
UNT had an offensive coordinator in Bodie Reeder and co-offensive coordinator in Tommy Mainord last season. Littrell fired Reeder, hired a second co-offensive coordinator in Mike Bloesch and decided to take over calling plays following a 4-8 finish in 2019.
Reeder called UNT's plays for most of last season.
"It will work awesome with two coordinators," Littrell said. "We have a great offensive staff with no egos. Everyone is involved. If you prepare the right way, it doesn't matter who calls the plays. People put too much stock in that."
Littrell spent most of his career as an offensive coordinator and served in that capacity at North Carolina, Indiana and Arizona before taking over at UNT.
Littrell confident in returning quarterbacks
Littrell expressed confidence in quarterbacks Jason Bean and Austin Aune, who are expected to be the top two candidates to take over for Mason Fine, one of the program's all-time greats.
He also didn't completely rule out making a late addition to the competition. Bean and Aune played sparingly behind Fine last season.
"I have always said I will never turn down a good quarterback, period," Littrell said. "I do feel confident with the guys we have. If there are guys out there late we stumble on, who knows?"