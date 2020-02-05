North Texas made one final addition to its recruiting class on national signing day.
Jonathan Pickett, a defensive end from Desert Pines in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on Wednesday that he had committed to the Mean Green.
💯percent all in its go time UNT #GMG #MEANGREEN #texasfootball @SethLittrell @LukeWalerius @DHill39 @ticorod39 @702HSFB @ANTT702 pic.twitter.com/PIkon0Yk9t— Jonathan Pickett Jr (@picke14_jr) February 5, 2020
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end is one of the highest rated players in UNT's recruiting class.
Pickett visited UNT late last month. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The site rates Pickett at No. 63 on its list of the top weakside defensive ends in the class of 2020.
Pickett picked up offers from Arizona State, BYU and Utah State early in his recruiting process.
Pickett said that his visit to UNT went very well in the days leading up to national signing day.
The addition of Pickett will give UNT another option at defensive end at a time the Mean Green are looking to reload at the position. UNT lost LaDarius Hamilton, one of its top defensive players, to graduation after last seaosn.
Fellow defensive end Darrian McMillan was also a senior.
UNT was sitting second in the 247Sports rankings of the top recruiting classes in Conference USA early Wednesday afternoon.