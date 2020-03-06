North Texas announced on Friday that it has scheduled a home-and home football series with Missouri that will bring the Tigers to Apogee Stadium in the 2030 season.
The Mean Green will host the Tigers on Sept. 14. UNT will face Missouri in Columbia on Sept. 13, 2031, to complete the series.
"I'm very pleased we were able to schedule a home-and-home series with Missouri," UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. "Upgrading the quality of our nonconference home schedule continues to be a focus point for us.
"I appreciate the work of Jared Mosley in helping assemble our future schedules as well. Scheduling is a time intensive exercise and Jared has done a great job of landing quality non-conference home-and-home series."
UNT has scheduled more home-and-home series during Baker's tenure as athletic director while moving away from guarantee games.
UNT will play at Texas A&M this fall and will receive a $1.25 million payout for playing the game.
The Mean Green's game at Texas A&M is one of the few remaining on UNT's slate of games over the next decade that is not part of multi-game series. UNT scheduled the game before Baker's arrival.
UNT's series against Missouri is the latest of several home-and-home deals the school has landed during Baker's tenure that began in the summer of 2016. UNT has also announced deals with Cal, Tulane and Wyoming.
The Mean Green will host SMU and Houston Baptist this fall. UNT will travel to Houston in addition to its game at Texas A&M to round out its nonconference schedule. UNT lost a home to the Cougars last season, when the Mean Green finished 4-8.
UNT is looking to bounce back this fall in its fifth season under Seth Littrell, who guided the Mean Green to bowl games in each of his first three seasons at the school.