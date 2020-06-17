In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL will allow schools to broadcast Friday night football games in the upcoming 2020 season.
UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt announced the decision on Wednesday during the UIL's biannual legislative council meeting, held via videoconference.
"There are Friday night lights elements that still exist in Texas, and we don't believe COVID-19 is going to do away with that," Breithaupt said. "But I do believe this is a time for us to stand down on our Friday night broadcast rule."
The lift on the ban is temporary and will only be for the 2020 season. It will also only affect football, as other sports have already been allowed to broadcast live events aside from state championships.
Breithaupt said the decision was made in part because he anticipates some spectators will not attend games out of fear.
"There will be people that stay away because they are fearful, particularly our elderly and our senior citizens," Breithaupt said. "We want to give them a chance to see the game, based on what the local district allows."
Both schools will have to agree to broadcast games. Breithaupt said the UIL will not be involved in broadcast decisions.
"We're not going to gain one thing from this," he said. "It just gives people a chance to see the game that wouldn't ordinarily come because of COVID-19."
On June 8, teams were able to begin summer strength and conditioning under a stringent set of UIL-issued guidelines. On June 10, the UIL loosened its guidelines, immediately eliminating the 20-1 player-to-coach ratio.
The UIL also increased indoor capacity from 25% to 50%, with that change slated to go into effect next Monday.
On Tuesday, Krum ISD announced a student-athlete had tested positive for COVID-19. Later Tuesday night, Denton ISD announced a person affiliated with Braswell's volleyball program tested positive for the virus.
In response, Krum canceled its summer workouts for two weeks, while Braswell suspended its workouts indefinitely.