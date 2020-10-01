FRISCO — Grayson Dayries collected a total of 167 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Frisco Centennial (1-1) to a 38-15 victory over Lake Dallas Thursday night at Toyota Stadium.
Lake Dallas (1-1) was able to strike first on a touchdown run by Aundre Minnifield, but Frisco Centennial responded well with 17 unanswered points to close out the half.
Turnovers were Lake Dallas’ biggest issues and Frisco Centennial capitalized on those mistakes in the second half, but Hunter Markham would still punch in a run to give Lake Dallas their second score.
Frisco Centennial also got help from Jackson Marshall, who had 129 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on the night.