Mason Fine couldn’t help but smile this week as he reflected on one of the defining moments of his North Texas career.
At UNT, it’s simply known as “The Drive,” a milestone Fine revisited as the Mean Green prepared to take on UTSA for the final time in his career.
The reasons for Fine’s grin are obvious.
The Mean Green trailed the Roadrunners by four in 2017 when they took over at their 2-yard line with 67 seconds left and rode Fine’s right arm on a seven-play drive.
Rico Bussey Jr. capped the march with a 22-yard touchdown catch with 10 seconds left to give UNT a 29-26 win at Apogee Stadium.
The teams will meet at Apogee for the first time since that milestone game on Saturday.
“That was a big turning point,” Fine said. “Being able to score gave us all the confidence in the world.”
UNT’s program was never the same after that night. Neither was UTSA’s.
The Mean Green went on to win Conference USA West Division title after beating the Roadrunners in 2017. UNT won nine games that year and nine again last season. The Mean Green entered this year as a favorite to win C-USA’s West Division.
UTSA has gone the opposite direction.
The Roadrunners were the hot team heading into conference play in 2017 after beating Baylor and were 3-1 before facing UNT. UTSA stumbled to a 6-5 finish after falling to the Mean Green and were not invited to a bowl.
The Roadrunners finished 3-9 last season and still haven’t gotten back on track.
“It all has to start somewhere,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of a program’s rise. “That win was huge for us. It catapulted us forward and gave us a chance to play for a conference championship.”
Both UNT and UTSA are looking for that spark again heading into the latest meeting in a heated series that is tied 3-3. UNT and UTSA are both 1-2 entering league play and are riding two-game losing streaks that include losses to Power Five conference teams.
UNT fell at Cal last week, while Baylor rolled past the Roadrunners two weeks ago.
Littrell and the Mean Green haven’t lost confidence despite their two-game slide. They attribute their swagger in part to the fallout of their landmark win over UTSA, a victory that has grown in stature over the years because of the unlikely way it unfolded.
The dramatic game-winning drive was just part of what made the outcome so unbelievable.
The Roadrunners appeared to ice the game after tossing Jeffery Wilson for a 2-yard loss on a fourth-and-3 run.
The play gave UTSA the ball at UNT’s 45-yard line with 1:28 left.
UNT stuffed UTSA on three straight running plays, burned all three of its timeouts and forced a punt that pinned the Mean Green deep.
“In rivalry games when you win in the last second or the last possession, there are always memories,” Littrell said. “The drive was a huge part of it, but we also made a huge stop defensively.”
Michael Lawrence made a contested 49-yard catch on the sideline to put UNT at the UTSA 31-yard line four plays later.
Fine just barely got rid of his touchdown pass to Bussey before he was leveled. He threw it to a spot and assumed Bussey would be there.
Bussey was open on a crossing route, hauled in the short pass and turned the corner on his way to the end zone.
UNT’s players say their attitude and approach changed while their confidence grew that night.
“That game gave us momentum,” said safety Khairi Muhammad, UNT’s only defensive starter returning from that game. “It helped us establish a mindset of finishing games and doing whatever you have to do. Just don’t lose to UTSA.”
UNT hasn’t lost to the Roadrunners or many other teams in C-USA since.
The Mean Green don’t believe that is a coincidence. UNT’s players gained confidence not only in their ability to work their way out of a tight spot but also in what Littrell was building with the program.
“That win showed us that if we believe in the process and what the coaches are telling us, it would allow us to be the best we could be,” Fine said.
That was certainly the case with UNT’s star quarterback. He’s gone on to become the Mean Green’s leader in career passing yards with 10,162 and passing touchdowns with 71.
“That win reassured me that the hard work I put in would pay off,” Fine said. “It showed that if I watch film and work that I can make the plays and that I have leadership ability.”
UTSA coach Frank Wilson left little doubt that the 2017 game helped establish what he sees as one of the critical games on the Roadrunners’ schedule.
“It is a rivalry,” Wilson said. “We consider them a worthy opponent and have a lot of respect for them. Our kids get up to play them, and I think they get up to play us as well.”
This will be the final season that many of the key players from both sides of a game that turned the momentum for both UNT and UTSA will face off.
Fine and Muhammad are seniors. UTSA safety Carl Austin III and offensive lineman Josh Dunlop are also seniors. They also started against in that 2017 game that was an instant classic.
The game has only grown in stature since because of the way it impacted both programs.
“We are in a similar situation now,” Littrell said. “We needed to win the game and get going in the right direction.”
UNT can only hope the outcome of Saturday’s game will have an impact like its 2017 win.
“That is one of my favorite memories,” Muhammad said. “We stormed the field. That was one of the best feelings ever.”