CORINTH — Lake Dallas’ swarming defense led the Falcons to their first win of the season, defeating Frisco Centennial 24-0 Friday night.
The Falcons held Centennial to just 60 yards of total offense and -6 rushing yards on 28 attempts.
“I thought the front dominated the game. They had a great pass rush with just four,” said Falcons coach Mike Young. “I don’t think we hardly blitzed at all. … Going into the [season] I thought they could be a group that could be a big part of our success, and they really helped us out tonight.”
Lake Dallas’ defense caused three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception from Kobe Minor in the third quarter.
Young said while he was pleased with how the interior of his defensive line played in the opener against Denton, he was excited to see the exterior of his defensive line show up, especially defensive lineman Christian Crawford, who terrorized Centennial’s running attack.
“That was the big difference tonight,” Young said. “Those guys seemed to get a lot more rush and involved in the running game, and made a lot more plays behind the line. We have six guys that can play in those four spots, and they rotate and keep each other fresh.
“We’re going to need them to be tough the rest of the year to win games and get into the playoffs.”
The offense, led Friday by Trevor Moon, while not flashy, was effective. Moon connected on a 12-yard score with Jaden McGrew to give Lake Dallas a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Leading 10-0 following an Anthony Patti field goal, Moon ran a score in from 5 yards out to give Lake Dallas a 17-0 lead.
Godwin Ugochukwu sprinted in from 31 yards out to secure the 24-0 victory for the Falcons.
Young said Lake Dallas worked on different personnel packages Friday, and worked to figure out “which guys do what stuff the best.”
“We knew it was going to be a little more difficult,” Young said, adding that mistakes such as false starts, misdirection and communication will improve as the season progresses.
He added that the offensive line did a great job giving Moon time to throw and Lake Dallas’ running game space to move the chains.
Moon finished the game 12 of 24 for 179 yards with an interception. Moon also led Lake Dallas in rushing with 52 rushing yards on 12 carries. Ike Onyekwere had 31 yards on nine carries.
Lake Dallas (1-1) will have its first road test of the season when it heads to Frisco next week to take on Reedy, but they might have to do it without Brandon Engel.
Engel, who was questionable to start the year and exited last week’s opener with an injury, had to be held off the field late in the fourth quarter after suffering a leg injury following a reception.
Engel could be seen with a towel draped over his head as the game ended as trainers examined his left leg. Engel played receiver Friday and ended the night with three catches for 43 yards.
The severity of Engel’s injury was not immediately known by Young following the game, but he said, “we need him.”
“When he’s in there, you’ve got to account for him and put people over there. … Hopefully he’s going to be all right because he’s one of the best players in DFW and we need him,” Young said.
Lake Dallas 24, Frisco Centennial 0
Frisco Centennial 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lake Dallas 7 3 7 7 — 24
SCORING SUMMARY
LD — Jaden McGrew 12 pass from Trevor Moon (Anthony Patti kick)
LD — Anthony Patti 31 FG
LD — Trevor Moon 5 run (Anthony Patti kick)
LD — Godwin Ugochukwu 31 run (Anthony Patti kick)
TEAM STATS
FC LD
First Downs 4 17
Rushing Yards 28-6 41-173
Passing Yards 66 179
Passing 5-15-2 12-26-1
Punts-Avg 7-36.29 6-26.83
Penalties 2-23 10-72
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — FC: Cameron Buggs 12-19, Grayson Dayries 2-5, Chase Wilson 4-2, Logan Swink 1-1, Trysten Meadors 2-0, Ridge Texada 1--5, Nathan Hopkins 5--10, Jawan Washington 1-18, LD: Trevor Moon 16-52, Ike Onyekwere 9-31, Godwin Ugochukwu 1-31, Hunter Markham 3-28, Lindsey Lindsey 9-19, Fabian Nava 1-10, Kobe Minor 1-1, Sam Collier 1-1.
Passing — FC: Grayson Dayries 2-6-1-50, Nathan Hopkins 2-7-1-8, Logan Swink 1-2-0-8, LD: Trevor Moon 12-24-1-179, Brandon Engel 0-2-0-0.
Receiving — FC: Trysten Meadors 1-43, Kenner Cox 1-8, Cameron Buggs 1-7, J.D. Stephens 1-5, Jacob McCoy 1-3, LD: Jaden McGrew 6-63, Brandon Engel 3-43, Fabian Nava 1-39, Hunter Hope 2-34.