There’s no denying the Ryan Raiders know what it takes to win playoff games in December. But it’s also no secret that the fifth round has been a bit of a bugaboo for the tradition-rich program over the past three seasons.
On Saturday, the Raiders have another chance to snap that skid when they face the No. 1 team in the state.
Ryan (14-0) faces Frisco Lone Star (14-0) at 2 p.m. in a Class 5A Division I state semifinal at Allen’s Eagle Stadium. This is Ryan’s fourth straight trip to the semifinals, with the previous three ending in losses to eventual champ, Highland Park.
The winner moves on to the state championship game, slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at AT&T Stadium.
“We are where we wanted to be with a chance to keep playing,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “We have a tremendous challenge in front of us. [Lone Star] is the top ranked team for a reason, so we will have our hands full.
“They are really good, but we are really good, too. We all know what the goal is.”
Saturday will be the teams’ third meeting since 2016. Ryan won both previous matchups, including a 28-21 down-to-the-wire classic at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco in 2017.
Many have tabbed the Rangers as the favorite in the rubber match. Lone Star not only comes in with the No. 1 quarterback in Garret Rangel (4,538 yards and 50 touchdowns) and wide receiver in Marvin Mims (2,502 yards and 31 touchdowns) among Dallas-Fort Worth area 5A players, but they have the distinction of having beat three-time 5A state champion, Highland Park, twice this season.
Mims, an Oklahoma pledge, is the new Texas high school football and national record holder for single-season receiving yards. He broke the previous record in Lone Star’s 38-20 win over Lancaster last week, and much of his success can be attributed to the fact that Lone Star can line him up anywhere on the field to get the ball into his hands.
“I don’t think you can stop him. He’s going to make some plays, and they are real creative in how they get him the ball,” Henigan said. “They can line him up inside, outside, as a single receiver, in the backfield, and they can bring him in motion. He’s a special player, so you have to minimize the number of plays he can make. You have to account for him.”
Defensive coordinator Shane Tolleson agreed.
“I think our kids are locked into what we are trying to do. We all have a hefty respect for Lone Star. We have to get lined up, adjust and know where Mims is,” he said. “They move him around everywhere, and it’s their passing game that opens up their running game. It isn’t the other way around.”
If you’re a Ryan fan, there’s plenty to be hopeful for. The Raiders have played in five state championship games since 2000, winning two of them, and are used to playing on a big stage. Statistically, there also isn’t much difference between the teams. Lone Star averages 52.2 points per game to Ryan’s 52.4. Defensively, Ryan is giving up 10.4 points and 192.6 yards per game compared to Lone Star’s 14.4 and 263.9.
Seth Henigan leads Ryan with 2,780 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. Alabama commit Drew Sanders has accounted for 28 touchdowns offensively (12 receiving, 10 rushing, six passing) and Texas commit Billy Bowman Jr. leads the team with 757 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Emani Bailey, a Louisiana-Lafayette pledge, is two yards shy of 1,500 rushing yards and is coming off a 275 rushing yards performance in last week’s 56-10 win over Colleyville Heritage.
“It’s business as usual,” Henigan said. “We have a really good team in front of us that we need to figure out how to beat.”