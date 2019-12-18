The accolades came rolling in Wednesday for the state-bound Ryan Raiders as they landed six players on the Associated Press Sports Editors Class 5A all-state football team.
The trio of Texas commit Billy Bowman Jr., recent Louisiana-Lafayette signee Emani Bailey, and linebacker Ahmad Terry all landed on the second team. Junior quarterback Seth Henigan was an honorable mention along with star defensive linemen Drew Sanders (Alabama) and Texas pledge Ja’Tavion Sanders.
The Raiders are the lone team from the Denton area to have representation on the 5A all-state list.
It should be noted that voting is based solely on regular-season performances, which is likely a big reason why one of the state’s top teams did not have anyone make first team since their individual statistics wouldn’t compare to those players from around the state with better numbers. Ryan went 10-0 during the regular season and largely had each game well in hand by halftime. As a result, most of their starters did not play in the second half of many games.
No starters played in Ryan’s 42-0 win over Carrollton R.L. Turner.
Through 15 games, Bailey has rushed for 1,644 yards and 24 touchdowns. Drew Sanders, who also plays defensive end, has accounted for 29 offensive touchdowns (12 receiving, 11 rushing, 6 passing). Billy Bowman Jr. leads the team with 780 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has 46 tackles and has returned four punts for touchdowns.
Seth Henigan has 2,931 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. Ahmad Terry leads the team with 130 tackles. Ja’Tavion Sanders has racked up 31 tackles this season while also piling up 702 receiving yards and six scores.
Texas APSE Class 5A all-state football team
By The Associated Press
The 2019 Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 5A all-state high school football team, released Wednesday. Voting based on regular-season performance. Players are listed in alphabetical order at each position.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Linemen -- GAVIN BYERS, Colleyville Heritage, Sr. — 91% grade, 112 knockdowns; NATHAN DEASON, Frisco Lone Star, Sr. — 93% grade, 38 pancakes, 57 knockdowns, no sacks allowed; AIDAN HAYES, Aledo, Sr. — 93% grade, 27 pancakes, 64 knockdowns, no sacks allowed; VONTREZ JACKSON, Crowley, So. — 21 pancakes, 95% grade, no sacks allowed; AUSTIN LEAVELL, CC Miller, Jr.— 78 pancakes, no sacks allowed
Receivers/ends -- DA'WAIN LOFTON, FW Northside, Jr. — 55-1,216, 15 TDs receiving; 14 TDs rushing; MARVIN MIMS, Frisco Lone Star, Sr. — 73-1,866, 27 total TDs
Quarterback -- EDDIE LEE MARBURGER, Sharyland Pioneer, Jr. — 226-335-3,598, 52 TDs passing; 79-874, 13 TDs rushing
Running backs -- NOAH GARCIA, Abilene Cooper, Jr. — 1,943 yards, 24 TDs rushing; STEVE JOHNSON, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Jr. — 180-1,986, 26 TDs; CARLOS PEÑA, La Joya Palmview, Jr. — 205-2,021, 23 TDs
Kicker -- TYLER TIPTON, Little Elm, Sr. — 100% on PATs, 13-14 on FGs, long of 55
Offensive Player of the Year -- Marvin Mims, Frisco Lone Star
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen -- DEMARCUS HENDRICKS, SA Wagner, Sr. — 56 tackles, 28 TFL, 7 sacks, 3 INTs, 3 defensive TDs, 3 FR, 4 FF; EVERETT PRESTON, Crowley, Sr. — 109 tackles, 52 solo, 23 TFL, 11 sacks, 3 FF, 2 FR, 3 PBUs; KLAUS SHOENBORN, Burleson, Sr. — 110 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 24 TFL, 2 FR; ROSS URESTI, Edcouch-Elsa, Sr. — 70 tackles, 56 TFL, 15 sacks, 1 FR
Linebackers -- BRANDON ADAME, Mercedes, Jr. — 200 tackles, 20 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 FF; CADE EDWARDS, Bastrop Cedar Creek, Sr. — 146 tackles, 121 solo, 28 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 FR, defensive TD; RAQWUAN PINKSTON, Dallas South Oak Cliff, Sr. — 103 tackles, 26 TFL, 10 sacks
Defensive backs -- BRYSON BONDS, Crowley, Sr. — 115 tackles, 67 solo, 15 PBUs, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 FF, 3 FR; DYLON DAVIS, Abilene Cooper, Sr. — 67 tackles, 12 INTs, 3 INT returns for TDs, 9 PBUs, 3 FR; MIKE DEANDA, Mission Veterans Memorial, Sr. — 74 tackles, 9 INTs, 3 TFL, 2 FF, 3 defensive TDs; LUKE MABE, Colleyville Heritage, Sr. — 108 tackles, 7 INTs, 25 PBUs, 6 TFL
Punter -- CHASE ALLEN, Colleyville Heritage, Sr. — 26 punts, 45.3 avg, long of 75, 4 inside 20
Defensive Player of the Year -- Dylon Davis, Abilene Cooper
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Linemen -- Juan Aguila, Edcouch-Elsa, Sr.; Bobby Gonzalez, Edcouch-Elsa, Sr.; Caleb Harrington, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Sr. ; Matthew Parkison, Azle, Sr.; Phillip Su'e, SA Harlan, Sr.
Receivers/ends -- Eric McAlister, Azle, Jr.; Myles Price, Lewisville The Colony, Sr.; Tyrie Tipton, Lubbock Monterey, Sr.; Khi'Yon Wafer, Frisco Independence, Sr.
Quarterback -- Dillon Markiewicz, McKinney North, Sr.
Running backs -- Devon Achane, Fort Bend Marshall, Sr.; Emani Bailey, Denton Ryan, Sr.; Jordan Jenkins, Lindale, Jr.
Kicker -- Josh Click, Frisco Lone Star, Jr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen -- Jeremiah Abrego, Greenville, Sr.; Ben Bell, Cedar Park, Sr.; Devin Dawson, Frisco Lone Star, Sr.; Marcus Moore, Lewisville The Colony, Sr.
Linebackers -- Jaylan Ford, Frisco Lone Star, Sr.; Jack Perez, Edcouch-Elsa, Sr.; Ahmad Terry, Denton Ryan, Sr.
Defensive backs -- Billy Bowman Jr., Denton Ryan, Jr.; Tyrecus Davis, Greenville, Sr.; Courtline Flowers, Dallas South Oak Cliff, Sr.; Ezekiel Moya, CC Miller, Sr.; Toren Pittman, Frisco Lone Star, Sr.; Ryan Watts, Little Elm, Sr.
Punter -- Jared Zirkel, Kerrville Tivy, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
LINEMEN -- Dale Dawes, Hallsville; Reuben Fatheree, Richmond Foster; Brody Ford, CC Calallen; Heath Henke, Port Lavaca Calhoun; Austin Markiewicz, McKinney North; Michael Nichols, Justin Northwest; Chandler Poggensee, Burleson; Logan Tipton, Hutto; Cedric Truitt, Elgin; Rafael Zertuche, SA Wagner.
RECEIVERS/ENDS -- Gabe Adams, Longview Pine Tree; Chris Carpenter, Jacksonville; Cassius Clay, CC Miller; Gary Earl, Aledo; Jon Hernandez, Lubbock Coronado; Cody Jackson, Richmond Foster; Monterren Parks, Aledo.
QUARTERBACKS -- Jake Bishop, Aledo; Andrew Body, CC Miller; Braylon Braxton, Frisco Independence; Gunner Hammond, Cleburne; Seth Henigan, Denton Ryan; Will Maynard, Amarillo; Garret Rangel, Frisco Lone Star; Sawyer Robertson, Lubbock Coronado; Jacob Rodriguez, WF Rider.
RUNNING BACKS -- Tahj Brooks, Manor; L.J. Butler, SA Wagner; Kitan Crawford, Tyler; Emanuel Fincher, McKinney North; Tyvon Hardrick, Victoria West; Dominique Johnson, Crowley; Taye McWilliams, Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated; Isaac Miles, CC Flour Bluff.
KICKER -- Jared Zirkel, Kerrville Tivy.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
LINEMEN -- Alec Bryant, Pearland Shadow Creek; Alvino Carbajal, Austin McCallum; Prince Dorbah, Dallas Highland Park; Kallon Guyton, Leander Glenn; Briceon Hayes, Huntsville; Vernon Henderson, Dallas South Oak Cliff; Brendan Jones, Austin LBJ; Jason Lund, Azle; Dresden McIver-Brown, SA Veterans Memorial; Tray Newton, Lancaster; Chidozie Nwankwo, Richmond Foster; Warren Robinson, Fort Bend Marshall; Drew Sanders, Denton Ryan; Ja'Tavion Sanders, Denton Ryan; A.J. Sargent, WF Rider; Al Amir Ward, Hutto; Isaiah Wetzel, WF Rider.
LINEBACKERS -- Hunter Bailer, Crosby; Braxton Bailey, Cleburne; Jordan Brown, Huntsville; Jonathan Buckner, Victoria West; JT Cavender, Midlothian; Elijah Deering, Crowley; Cade Kveton, Port Lavaca Calhoun; Cooper McDonald, Justin Northwest; Cole Mixon, Kerrville Tivy; Ameer Muhammad, Red Oak; Ryan Murdock, Wichita Falls; Matthew Powers, Colleyville Heritage; Alessio Russolillo, Frisco Lone Star; Fernando Salcedo, Sharyland Pioneer; Grant Snider, Castroville Medina Valley; Ryu Williams, SA Veterans Memorial; Micah Young, SA Southside.
DEFENSIVE BACKS -- Bryan Allen, Aledo; Kitan Crawford, Tyler; Freddy Flores, La Joya Palmview; Hiram Flores, Roma; Xavier Goynes, Crowley; Brent Green, CC Calallen; Jalen Hodo, Mesquite Poteet; Lorando Johnson, Lancaster; Andrew Mukuba, Austin LBJ; Ramiro Ortiz, Mercedes; Michael Puente, SA Brackenridge; DeMarco Roberts, Aledo; Jarius Stewart, Port Lavaca Calhoun; Lee Thomas, SA Wagner; Jerrin Thompson, Lufkin; Simeon Woodard, SA Veterans Memorial.
PUNTER -- Steven Fink, Mesquite Poteet.