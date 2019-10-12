HATTIESBURG, Miss. — North Texas entered its game against Southern Miss on Saturday knowing that it would face one of the top quarterbacks in Conference USA in Southern Mississippi sophomore Jack Abraham.
That didn’t make what transpired in the Golden Eagles 45-27 win at M.M. Roberts Stadium any easier for the Mean Green to swallow.
Abraham gave UNT fits on his way to throwing for 421 yards and three touchdowns in a key showdown of West Division contenders.
“Abraham is a heck of a quarterback,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He will expose you if you don’t stay on top of routs. They are explosive and really good. At the same time, we have to find ways to make stops, period.”
The Mean Green didn’t make nearly enough to hang with Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles rolled up 563 yards of total offense.
Wide receiver Quez Watkins caught eight passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.
“We had too many errors and didn’t execute,” UNT safety Taylor Robinson said.
Those mistakes came back to haunt UNT, which has now allowed at least 45 points in three of its four losses this season.
Abraham played a key role in UNT’s struggles.
“He did a heck of job managing the game,” Littrell said. “He’s a very good quarterback with a lot of weapons around him with a lot of speed.”
UNT turns to Bean, Torrey
UNT turned to Jason Bean and DeAndre Torrey at quarterback and running back, respectively, after losing Mason Fine and Tre Siggers to injury.
Fine, UNT’s starting quarterback, went down with a left shoulder injury in the second half. Fine is right-handed. Siggers suffered an ankle injury early on.
Torrey finished with 61 rushing yards on 13 carries in a homecoming of sorts for the Mississippi native. Torrey came into the game as UNT’s second-leading rusher with 214 yards.
Bean’s threw an interception on his first pass of the game before coming back to throw for 39 yards.
Bean hit Jaelon Darden for a 20-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter in a rare appearance for the redshirt freshman. Bean came into the day having thrown for 43 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts on the season.
“It’s always the next man up,” Darden said. “Bean came in and did his job.”
Briefly …
- Fine passed another milestone in his career in the first half. The senior came into the game with 898 completions in his career and quickly surpassed 900.
Fine finished with 217 passing yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-25 passing.
- Darden finished with five catches for 87 yards and made the most of those receptions on a night he scored three touchdowns.
- Fine had a run of 94 pass attempts without an interception heading into the night. That streak came to an end in the first half with Southern Miss safety Ky’el Hemby tipped a Fine pass. Golden Eagles cornerback Rachuan Mitchell picked the ball off.
The interception was Fine’s first since a loss to California in the third week of the season.