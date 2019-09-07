DALLAS — North Texas running back Tre Siggers gave a simple answer when asked what was behind his breakout performance on Saturday night.
“A lot of time and preparation,” Siggers said.
That effort paid off in a big way on a night he provided the Mean Green most of their offensive punch in a 49-27 loss to SMU at Ford Stadium.
Siggers rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on a night UNT managed just 396 yards of total offense.
SMU mixed up its coverages and sent defenders after quarterback Mason Fine from every point imaginable.
Fine finished with just 152 passing yards and was sacked five times.
UNT needed offense from another source. Siggers turned out to be the Mean Green’s best solution. He averaged 9.1 yards per carry and scored UNT’s lone rushing touchdown.
The Mean Green kept the game competitive into the second half largely because of Siggers on a night SMU took UNT’s other weapons away.
Rico Bussey Jr. didn’t have a catch just one game after finishing with 156 yards in a win over Abilene Christian.
SMU presented a different challenge. Siggers provided UNT its only effective solution.
“Siggers was really physical and ran hard,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He made yards after contact and was explosive. That is what he showed in fall camp. I am excited about him.”
UNT fourth-down gamble fails
UNT took a huge risk in the first half and saw it fail.
The Mean Green were down 13-0 and faced a foruth-and-1 situation at their own 45-yard line.
UNT went for the first down and came up short when Fine’s pass was knocked down.
The Mustangs took over and scored four plays later on a 2-yard run by Ke’Mon Freeman.
James Proche caught a pass from Shane Buechele for the 2-point conversion to extend SMU’s lead to 21-0.
Kenworthy goes down early
UNT punter Alvin Kenworthy went down with an injury in the first quarter.
The Mean Green were backed up at their 27, where they faced a fourth-and-12 situation.
SMU came after Kenworthy and ran into him.
The senior fell to the turf and was helped off the field by UNT’s trainers. Kenworthy was a preseason All-Conference USA selection.
He returned later in the game.
Woodworth misses game
UNT guard Elex Woodworth missed his second straight game to open the season with an undisclosed injury. Senior Thomas Preston took his place in the lineup.
Tight end Kelvin Smith returned to UNT’s lineup after missing the Mean Green’s season-opening loss to SMU and caught two passes for 13 yards.
Fine ties Ramsey for TD passes
Mason Fine threw an 8-yard pass to Michael Lawrence in the second quarter and moved into a tie with Steve Ramsey for the program record for a career with 69.