Jyaire Shorter stood out from the moment he took the field for North Texas at the beginning of fall practice just a few weeks ago.
Shorter certainly looked like an elite college wide receiver at 6-2 and 215 pounds, and that’s before one takes into account the speed that makes him one of the fastest players on the Mean Green’s roster.
What truly excites UNT wide receivers coach Tommy Mainord when it comes to Shorter isn’t those physical skills, though. It’s the work ethic and smarts to go along with that talent that have him convinced Shorter has the potential to be a special player at UNT.
“Jyaire is a very, very smart player,” Mainord said. “He’s young and lacks experience, but takes in what we teach well, carries it over to the field and gets better every day.”
Shorter has improved his route running skills and understanding of UNT’s offense quickly over the last few weeks. The timing couldn’t be better for the Mean Green as they prepare to face Houston on Saturday in a key nonconference game at Apogee Stadium.
UNT (2-2) has steadily improved its profile in Texas while playing in bowl games in its first three seasons under coach Seth Littrell. A home game against Houston (1-3) offers UNT a chance to post a headline-grabbing win.
Shorter will play a key role in UNT’s efforts to capitalize. The redshirt freshman has started the first four games of his debut season at UNT and became even more important after the Mean Green lost Rico Bussey Jr. for the season.
Bussey and Shorter began the season as UNT’s two starting outside receivers. UNT lost Bussey, its active leader with 1,941 receiving yards, to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during a loss at Cal in its third game of the season.
“We knew we were all going to have to step up with Rico going down,” Shorter said. “We have done that and are going to continue to do that. Rico talked to me about it. If I play hard and have fun, I will be fine.”
UNT is counting on it. The Mean Green moved speedy slot receiver Michael Lawrence into Bussey’s spot in the lineup for its win over UTSA last week.
Shorter was the lone conventional outside receiver with size and speed in UNT’s lineup. The Mean Green will need Shorter to continue playing a key role with Bussey out for the remainder of the year.
It’s a situation UNT’s coaches and players are comfortable with because of the desire Shorter has shown to capitalize on his considerable potential.
Shorter enters the Mean Green’s game against Houston with eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a 20-yard touchdown strike from Mason Fine last week in UNT’s win over the Roadrunners.
“I have a lot of trust in Shorter,” Fine said. “I’m going to be very hard on that guy because I know the potential Jyaire has. I’m sure he’s like, ‘Man, Mason is always on my butt.’ I do it because I love him.
“He doesn’t know how good he can be yet.”
Shorter was highly recruited coming out of Killeen Ellison because of his potential. He was a three-star recruit and was offered a scholarship by more than a half a dozen schools, including Houston and New Mexico.
The challenge for Shorter was navigating the transition to the college game. He caught just 37 passes for 731 yards and three touchdowns as a senior at Ellison. He spent a whole lot of time blocking instead of working on his talents as a receiver.
“It has been a transition from high school,” Shorter. “We throw the ball a lot more here with the air raid. I am getting comfortable with it.
“I had to block a lot in high school. I still block a little, but it’s different.”
UNT redshirted Shorter in his first season with the Mean Green in 2018 to give him time to make the transition.
The move paid off, both for UNT and for Shorter.
“He was raw when he came in,” Littrell said. “He’s gaining confidence every week and is a big explosive guy. He is learning to set up routes and use his body. I have been extremely proud of the effort he has put in on the field and off of it in the film room with coach Mainord. I am excited about his potential and a lot of guys at that position.”
Shorter’s coaches and teammates describe him as a fun-loving person who has become more comfortable not only with his role but also with his teammates over the last few months.
“He’s a character,” Mainord said. “He comes off as quiet, but always has a smile. He’s funny and fun in the meeting room.”
Shorter doesn’t get to high or too low and consistently works on developing his skills. He dropped what would have been a touchdown pass in UNT’s loss to Cal but didn’t let the mistake derail him.
Shorter came back and caught an 18-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter that pulled UNT with in 23-17 and gave the Mean Green a chance to complete a comeback that ultimately came up short.
Shorter admitted the drop was a costly mistake.
“That’s football,” Shorter said. “You are not going to be perfect. You try to make up for it and just keep playing.”
The lesson is one of many Shorter learned from the older players on the team over the last two seasons. He credited Bussey and Fine for going out of their way to work with him while citing former UNT wide receiver Jalen Guyton as the teammate who has made the biggest impact on his career.
“JG was a big mentor for me,” Shorter said. “He prepared me for this moment. That helped a lot. He told me to stay focused and play hard. He said it would come to me.”
UNT is seeing signs that is the case for Shorter, who navigated a tough offseason that included a slight tweak in the Mean Green’s offense after Bodie Reeder took over as the team’s offensive coordinator.
Reeder replaced Graham Harrell, who left for Southern Cal.
“Jyaire has taken it in stride,” Mainord said. “He’s gaining experience, learning and getting better every day.”