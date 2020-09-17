The field conditions couldn’t have been much worse last Friday when Sanger played at Howe. Not only were the Indians having to adapt to playing on grass instead of turf, but it had rained quite a bit earlier in the week.
It was wet, muddy, and the grass had about as much consistency as quicksand.
None of that appeared to matter to the Indians’ senior running back, Tallyn Welborn. At 6 foot 3, 245 pounds, Welborn sloshed his way to 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns — punishing the entire Howe defense with every slippery step.
“Complaining wasn’t going to do anything to help,” Welborn said defiantly. “I was going to do all I could.”
Through three games, Welborn has 523 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers are practically guaranteed to balloon when he and the Indians are back on turf this Friday when they take on Canton in Forney.
With another win, Sanger will be 4-0 — an unfathomable start after going a combined 1-19 the past two seasons.
“You’ve got to go with the guy who is hot,” Sanger coach Rocky Smart said. “We’re going to keep feeding [Tallyn] the ball.”
Smart is one of those guys who will always take what the defense gives him and praise the entire team rather than one or two individual players. And no one would blame him this year.
His offensive line, which had just one returning starter coming into the season, is playing lights-out. His quarterback, Rylan Smart, looks significantly improved in Year 2 and has a treasure chest of receivers to turn to — many of whom are making highlight-reel plays in their own right.
Through three games, Sanger has outscored opponents 109-57. The Indians played six games last year before they exceeded that many points. Rylan Smart threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-8 win over Howe. Zach Shepard caught seven of those balls for 164 yards and a score.
But even coach Smart will tell you it helps to have a back like Welborn lighting the match. Sanger hasn’t looked this dominant since a two-year stretch between 2014 and 2015 when it went a combined 19-5. In each of those seasons, the Indians had a steady ground game. The measuring stick was Tre’Von Jackson, who nearly piled up 1,400 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in an injury-shortened 2014 season. The year before, he had 1,848 yards and 29 scores.
The difference with Jackson is that he was lightning fast and as shifty as they come. Welborn can dance like a ballerina if he needs, but he is at his best when he can simply bulldoze his way through an opposing defense.
“That’s just the way I play,” Welborn said. “I like to go out there for the first drive and set the tone by popping someone in the mouth. I take a lot of pride in running the ball hard.”
Smart agreed.
“When I talk to college coaches, I always say that for someone with his size and weight, he’s got incredible feet and balance,” Smart said. “A lot of times when you have a big guy like that, the other team’s coaches are going to teach their kids to cut him [at the feet]. I’d teach them the same thing, too. But that’s not the answer with Tallyn. If you go for his legs, he just keeps getting yards. They go low, and honestly, it doesn’t end well for them.
“He has great balance, feet and is just a very strong person.”
Welborn admits he wasn’t always able to do that.
He weighed 230 pounds as a sophomore, but it was, in his words, “a bad 230.” He was fat, slow, not very agile, and his max bench press was also an uninspiring 225 pounds — all his words.
But he came into this season with more muscle and hit 350 pounds on bench just before the season started.
Runs that went for 25 yards a year ago are suddenly turning into 40- and 50-yard scampers. Two weeks ago, in a 49-35 win over Lake Worth, Welborn rolled up 259 rushing yards and three touchdowns along with 91 receiving yards.
It’s exactly the hot start Welborn had planned for, and he’s got Sanger playing as well as anyone in the state.
“By my junior year, I had the vision, but I still didn’t have the agility to make cuts. Now I can see and do what I see,” Welborn said. “I just had the mindset that it’s my senior season. I needed to put in more work than anyone else. It also helps that the offensive line is balling out, and Rylan is doing what he’s doing. That’s what you want — put [defenses] in a situation where no matter what they do, they’re doing it wrong.”