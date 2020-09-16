Sanger's game against Mineral Wells this week has been canceled after multiple Mineral Wells players tested positive for the coronavirus, Sanger coach Rocky Smart confirmed.
Smart said he received the news after the Indians' practice on Wednesday morning. He added that Sanger is actively trying to find an opponent and is exploring all options.
"Right now, I'm researching schools within a certain radius," Smart said. "We'd like to play."
The Indians are off to their best start since 2015, improving to 3-0 last week after a 35-8 victory over Howe.
It is second time in two weeks that a Denton-area school has been forced to cancel a game due to COVID-19. Last week, Aubrey's game against Gainesville was canceled after a member of Gainesville's football program tested positive for the virus.
The Chaparrals ended up playing Kaufman on roughly 24 hours' notice.
Smart said there is not a deadline for when he has to fill the game.
"There's no drop-dead time," Smart said. "We're going to still practice tomorrow like we have a game."