A day after Sanger’s game against Mineral Wells was canceled due to multiple Mineral Wells players testing positive for COVID-19, the Indians have found a new opponent.
Sanger (3-0) will take on Canton at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney City Bank Stadium.
The Eagles (1-2) were originally scheduled to play Mabank this week.
Sanger has already gotten off to its best start since 2015 and will look to build on that against Canton. The Indians have outscored opponents 109-57 so far this season, largely on the back of an explosive offense fueled by running back Tallyn Welborn.
The senior has rushed for 523 yards and eight touchdowns through three games.
A win for the Indians would propel them to 4-0, a mark Sanger has not achieved since it started the 2015 season 9-0.
— Reece Waddell