When Rocky Smart was hired as Sanger’s head coach in February 2019, he knew there was plenty of work to be done.
The Indians were coming off a 0-10 campaign the previous season, but had a talented class of then-sophomores with potential. In Smart’s first year at the helm last fall, Sanger went through its fair share of growing pains en route to a 1-9 finish.
Now, those sophomores are seniors. And with an experienced roster hungry to win, Smart and the Indians have finally turned things around.
Sanger has started the season 2-0 after wins over Clifton and Lake Worth, and the Indians will look to start 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they meet Howe on Friday night.
“We’ve been doing everything we can do to get Sanger back to what it used to be,” Smart said. “I’m extremely proud of [the team] and excited for what’s happened so far. Hopefully we can just continue to keep improving.”
One of those sophomores who was on varsity during Sanger’s winless 2018 season was running back Tallyn Welborn. The senior has been a catalyst behind the Indians’ fast start, rushing for 401 yards and five touchdowns in just two games.
“We have a lot of seniors that were on varsity as a sophomore, and in two years they won one game,” Smart said. “I love it for those guys. Showing them that truly if you trust the process and work hard, you can be successful. We sold that all last year, and it’s finally paying off now.”
Next up on Sanger’s agenda is a Howe team that has struggled as of late.
The Bulldogs lost to Callisburg 48-8 in their regular season debut before falling to Bells 47-24 last week. Opponents have outscored Howe 95-32.
“[Howe] a little bit young, but they have big kids, and they play hard,” Smart said. “They’re a ball-control offense. A big key for us is going to be winning first downs so they don’t just bleed the clock and keep the ball away from us. We’re going to have to get great movement up front with our offensive line to get our running game going. They pack the box and have good size.”
In addition to Welborn, Sanger’s offense is led by quarterback Rylan Smart. The junior, who is the son of the Indians’ coach, threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s victory over Lake Worth. He also ran for 38 yards and two scores.
Given Sanger’s struggles over the past two seasons, coach Smart is fully aware that the Indians might be taking some people by surprise.
But Smart has believed in this group from the beginning. And now, Sanger’s hard work is starting to pay dividends.
“I wouldn’t be mad at anybody if they didn’t take us serious coming into this year based on what’s happened the past two years with us,” Smart said. “But everybody who’s in that weight room and on the practice field with us last year and this summer believed we could be a football team that had a winning record and challenge for a playoff spot. Hopefully we just keep getting better and do that.”