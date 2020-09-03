Sanger coach Rocky Smart was all smiles on Monday, and for good reason.
A year removed from taking over an Indians’ program that limped to a 1-9 record last season, Smart’s now-veteran lineup stormed past Clifton for a 25-14 season-opening win. Suddenly, thoughts of going 2-0 aren’t so far-fetched.
The Indians (1-0) will have that chance when they host Lake Worth (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
“We doubled my career wins at Sanger in one game,” Smart said with a small chuckle. “We are getting better every day, and if we keep doing that and stay healthy, we can challenge for a winning record and a playoff spot.
“In theory, Year 2 should always be better than Year 1.”
Time will tell if that is true, but the Indians turned in perhaps their best performance thus far under Smart’s tutelage.
Despite holding a slim 6-2 halftime lead, the Indians outgunned Clifton, which is in Bosque County, 370-209 in total yards. The surge included a 19-point fourth quarter punctuated by a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by Creed Carter and a 52-yard touchdown run by Tallyn Wellborn.
Both players are part of a roster that includes eight returning starters. Wellborn, who is a do-it-all threat, rushed for 143 yards and two scores. Quarterback Rylan Smart completed 11 of his 14 passes for 186 yards. He also rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown. Dewey Terreault caught four passes for 94 yards. Zach Shepard had 64 receiving yards.
Defensively, Sanger forced three turnovers in a bend-but-don’t-break performance.
The trick now will be to replicate that showing against a Lake Worth team that knows how to light up a scoreboard. The Bullfrogs beat McGregor 47-43, rallying from a 28-21 halftime deficit. Quarterback Caleb Welch completed 20 of his 35 passes for 350 yards and six touchdowns. Damirion Polty caught seven passes for 178 yards.
Polty highlights a roster that includes 10 returning starters. His touchdown receptions went for 40, 28 and 57 yards.
Lake Worth finished 5-6 last year to make the playoffs.
“They have some talented athletes who run really well,” Smart said. “The key for us will be limiting their big plays. We need to make them drive the field, and if we can do that, I think that’s an advantage for us. Offensively, we just have to keep trying to move the ball and get points. We did a good job Friday with converting third and fourth downs.
“We have great leaders, and the rest of the team has bought-in. We are getting better every day.”