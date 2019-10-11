Ryan’s Drew Sanders (16) carries the ball and avoids being tackled by Colleyville Heritage defensive back Brayden Gerlich (12) during Friday’s game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Sanders played at Heritage as a sophomore. “It’s kind of a personal rivalry for me going against my old school,” he said. The Raiders won 35-9.
Ryan senior Drew Sanders typically has a monster game every time he steps on the field. But whenever the Raiders play Colleyville Heritage, he admits he takes things to another level.
The Alabama commit, who played at Heritage as a sophomore, scored three touchdowns Friday (two receiving, one rushing), threw for another and was all over the field defensively as No. 3 Ryan blew open what was a five-point game late in the third quarter with three unanswered scores for a 35-9 win at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Ryan (6-0, 3-0 District 4-5A Division I) has now won 46 straight regular-season games.
“We went in knowing it was going to be a good team and a dogfight, but as a team, I know we are going to fight together,” Sanders said. Sanders also threw for a touchdown and ran for another in last year’s win over the Panthers. “I was excited for this game. It’s kind of a personal rivalry for me going against my old school.”
Ryan was in desperate need of a big test after coasting through its first five games against teams that arguably struggled to stay on the field with them. At least early on, they got that test from Heritage. The Panthers held Ryan to one touchdown in the first quarter and only trailed 14-6 going into the second half.
Ryan wide receiver Drew Sanders (16) carries the ball and avoids being tackled by Heritage defensive back Brayden Gerlich (12) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 11, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan (17) scrambles in the pocket, while being rushed by the Heritage defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 11, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
The Panthers (3-3, 2-1 district), however, got just 165 yards from an offense that was practically nowhere to be found in the second half. They had a chance to make things interesting as they hit a 38-yard run down to the Ryan 7-yard line early in the third quarter. The drive stalled, however, and Heritage settled for a field goal.
Ryan went on to score three straight touchdowns, all courtesy of Sanders. The first was with Sanders at quarterback as he found Billy Bowman Jr. on a shovel pass for an 18-yard touchdown. Sanders followed by hauling in touchdown catches of 21 and six yards from Seth Henigan in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Sanders’ third score, an 11-yard touchdown run, came much earlier with time winding down in the first half.
It was a big night for the Ryan offense as a whole. Despite amassing more than 130 yards in penalties, the Raiders finished with 427 total yards. Henigan finished with 227 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Ja’Tavion Sanders caught five passes for 96 yards and Bowman added 56 receiving yards. Emani Bailey rushed for 88 yards and a score.
Defensively, Ryan has allowed just 50 points in six games.
“[Colleyville Heritage] is a good football team. Give them credit; they came out and punched us in the mouth, and we didn’t respond very well early,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “We went into the half with the lead, but we were needing to play better and control our poise. The good news is we did that and played really hard in the second half.
“They are going to load it up and play a lot of man coverage. When you do that, you can end up giving up some big plays. We put guys in position to make big plays, and they did. And the defense played outstanding.”
Ryan 35,Colleyville Heritage 9
Coll. Heritage
0
6
3
0
—
9
Denton Ryan
7
7
7
14
—
35
DR — Emani Bailey 9 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Drew Sanders 11 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
CY — Isaac Shabay 52 pass from AJ Smith (kick failed)
CY — Chase Allen 23 FG
DR — Billy Bowman Jr. 18 pass from Drew Sanders (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Drew Sanders 21 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Drew Sanders 6 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
CY
DR
First Downs
13
16
Rushing Yards
29-90
31-182
Passing Yards
75
245
Passing
10-30-0
17-26-1
Punts-Avg
10-33.70
5-36.40
Penalties
9-77
11-136
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — CY: Braxton Ash 18-80, Isaac Shabay 5-9, AJ Smith 6-1, DR: Emani Bailey 10-88, Drew Sanders 3-44, Keori Hicks 8-43, Seth Henigan 7-22, TEAM STAT 3--15.
Passing — CY: AJ Smith 10-30-0-75, DR: Seth Henigan 16-25-1-227, Drew Sanders 1-1-0-18.
Receiving — CY: Isaac Shabay 4-77, Jagger Hebeisen 1-1, Braxton Ash 4-0, Chad Turner 1--3, DR: Ja’Tavion Sanders 5-96, Billy Bowman Jr. 3-56, Del’Shun Neal 2-41, Drew Sanders 2-27, Wesley Schenck 1-17, Emani Bailey 3-14, Keori Hicks 1--6.
