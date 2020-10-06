Ryan has canceled all football practices and games for the next 14 days due to two lab-confirmed coronavirus cases within the Raiders’ football program, according to Denton ISD spokeswoman Julie Zwahr.
Zwahr said the district first learned of these cases on Tuesday night.
Ryan was scheduled to play Frisco Reedy at Memorial Stadium on Friday night and Denton next week. Both of those games, which are District 5-5A Division I contests, have been canceled.
Ryan coach Dave Henigan said the Raiders’ games against Reedy and Denton are being considered no-contests, not forfeits. He added that a COVID-19 tiebreaker voted on by the district will likely come into play later this season.
“Like I told the kids, it’s very disappointing, obviously,” Henigan said. “It’s the right thing to do, but it’s disappointing. My whole goal this year is to try and have a senior season of some sort for these kids. And that should still be our goal.
“We wanted to play all of them. But the reality is we need to continue to have some sort of senior season in a safe manner. And I think that will happen. We will hopefully be back in a couple of weeks, and we’ll get after it.”
Zwahr said all members of the Raiders’ freshman, junior varsity and varsity football teams will attend classes remotely starting Wednesday through Oct. 21.
Ryan High School parents were notified of the positive test results late Tuesday afternoon and a second notification has been sent to families of football players, according to Zwahr.
The news came hours after Guyer’s Tuesday volleyball game against Little Elm was canceled due to a confirmed COVID-19 case associated with the Lady Wildcats team.
Ryan was the last remaining Denton ISD high school athletics programs that hadn’t had a known case of COVID-19. In June, a member of Braswell’s volleyball program tested positive for the virus, and a member of Denton’s football program tested positive.
Zwahr said Denton ISD is urging students, parents and community members to continue following Centers for Disease Control guidelines on social distancing.