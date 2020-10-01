Ryan senior and Texas commit Billy Bowman Jr. may be playing in his first Ryan-Guyer game on Friday night. But he and his counterparts from the south side of Denton are certainly no strangers.
Days before the first meeting in five years between the Raiders and Wildcats, Bowman shared a fun memory from when he was an eighth grader at one of Ryan’s feeder schools, Bettye Myers. The Titans were playing the Crownover Cowboys, which feeds into Guyer, for the district title. Everything seemed to be going Bowman’s way — until he was ejected.
“It was because of one of the hits I made,” Bowman said. He still insists more than four years later that the hit wasn’t worthy of an ejection. “I got to come back in for the second half, though. I think I ended up scoring three touchdowns.
“We are all seniors now, but we were playing against a lot of those same guys. It was a great rival game.”
The unfortunate part for Bowman, who says he still has close ties with Guyer stalwarts like defensive back Deuce Harmon and quarterback Eli Stowers, is that three full seasons have passed since they competed against each other for bragging rights. It’s been even longer for Ryan and Guyer, which haven’t played each other since 2015 and likely wouldn’t have this season had both teams not had holes to fill on their 2020 schedule after February’s biennial realignment.
Guyer already had Aledo scheduled for Week 2, but then-Guyer coach John Walsh proposed a four-team swap when he heard Ryan was still searching for its own Week 2 game. Dave Henigan left realignment day having scheduled Dallas South Oak Cliff in the season opener followed by Lancaster. But Lancaster backed out not even an hour later.
Meanwhile, Frisco Lone Star was still looking for a Week 2 game, as well. The Rangers and Ryan tentatively planned to play each other in Week 2, but they ended up in a nine-team district together. By Aledo and Lone Star playing in Week 2, that opened the door for the Wildcats and Raiders to schedule one another.
All of that is to say that it’s been a long time coming, and guys like Bowman are ready for the challenge.
“To me, this is a throwback to when I first moved here in the eighth grade,” Bowman said. “That was a great rival game, and I view this game the same way. I know a lot of them, but we are going to go out there and treat them just like every team we play. If we do, I think we have a real good chance of coming out on top in this game.”
Ryan, the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division I, is brimming with confidence after having already beaten one Class 6A team in convincing fashion. The Raiders scored twice on defense and built a three touchdown lead by halftime en route to a 47-24 win over Arlington Martin. Ja’Tavion Sanders, another Texas commit alongside Bowman, racked up 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns offensively, then added a one-handed 69-yard interception return for a third score.
Sanders is a big guy who, like Bowman, creates mismatches on both sides of the ball. They are also two of 11 returning starters from last year’s team, which lost to Alvin Shadow Creek in the 5A state title game. Seth Henigan threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win. Ke’Ori Hicks rushed for 106 yards and another score.
With the win, Ryan pushed its regular-season win streak to 51 games.
Guyer is no slouch, though, and should not be overlooked. The Raiders lead the all-time series 4-3, but the last team to beat Ryan in the regular season was Guyer in 2014. The Wildcats have played in four title games, including last year’s 6A DII championship. And they still have an all-world quarterback in Stowers.
Stowers, a Texas A&M commit, threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back since injuring his knee in last year’s title game. Both of those touchdown strikes went to the speedy Grayson O’Bara, who finished with 118 yards. Running back Byron Phillips carried the ball 13 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
“Guyer looks different than they have in past years, but they’ve got great tradition, they’ve won, and they still have great coaches and players,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “The receiver [O’Bara] is really fast, and the running back [Phillips] is really good. Eli makes it all go, and he looks as good as he’s ever looked. I don’t think you are going to stop a guy like that. He’s a great player.
“We are all just trying to win every game. That’s the expectation over here, and I know that’s the expectation at Guyer. It’s two of the best teams in the state who just so happen to be from the same town.”
Bowman agreed, but said his team wants to be the one left standing — especially after such a long hiatus.
“We want to prove we are the best team in Denton,” he said. “My words don’t mean anything right now, but we want to go out there and prove it [on Friday].”