Having already played and lost to the top two teams in Class 5A Division I in Frisco Lone Star and Ryan, the Denton Broncos have a lot to look forward to now that the toughest part of their schedule is in the rearview mirror.
Meanwhile, No. 2 Ryan has things to clean up but looks like an unstoppable train in its quest for a fifth straight district title.
Denton fired the opening salvo by stunning Ryan with the first touchdown of Friday’s District 4-5A Division I opener but ultimately couldn’t keep up as the Raiders scored 56 straight points en route to a 59-28 win.
Ryan (4-0, 1-0 district) piled up 444 yards and used a 35-point second quarter to build a comfortable lead. Seth Henigan completed 11 of his 15 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns before sitting out with the rest of the starters for the entire second half. Emani Bailey rushed for 77 yards and two scores while Ke’ori Hicks added 61 more yards on the ground with two touchdowns. Ja’Tavion Sanders had 65 receiving yards and a score.
Meanwhile, Denton (1-3, 0-1) scored 21 points in the second half to overcome a first half where it managed just 59 total yards. Connor Shelley rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown. Davian Guajardo threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
“I don’t like the way we started the game necessarily, but give Denton credit. They had emotion coming out and did a good job,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “We have to take care of the ball better, but it was a good win.”
Denton quarterback Davian Guajardo (5) carries the ball and avoids being tackled by Ryan defensive end Dorian Anderson (30) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, September 27, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Denton quarterback Davian Guajardo (5) hands the ball off to Denton running back Connor Shelley (21), while the Ryan defense rushes the line at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, September 27, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Denton coach Billy Miller gives Denton quarterback Davian Guajardo (5) a high-five, while they play against Ryan at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, September 27, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Jeff Woo
The game played out similar to what most of the meetings have in this rivalry in recent years, with Denton coming out fired up and Ryan struggling to gain the early edge many expected from one of the state’s elite. The Raiders’ lone turnover of the game came on their first offensive play and gave the Broncos great field position. Denton immediately capitalized with a one-play drive as Guajardo found Terell Coleman for a 33-yard touchdown.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Ryan’s offense cobbled together a quick three-play drive to tie the game. By the end of the first 12 minutes, Ryan had a 21-7 lead. With six minutes to play in the half, that lead ballooned to 35.
Bailey scored both his touchdowns during that stretch on breakaway runs of 17 and 46 yards. Meanwhile, Henigan completed touchdown passes of 36 and 16 yards. Bailey also added a 31-yard receiving touchdown from Drew Sanders.
Denton coach Billy Miller praised his team after the loss.
“These kids came out and did exactly what we asked them to do,” Miller said. “We came out in the first half, took our shot, and hit the champs in the mouth. We dwindled as the half wore on, but we still fought hard. If I have kids who are going to give me every bit of effort they’ve got, then what more can I ask for?
“I know what the record and scores look like, but I don’t care. That’s not going to define us moving forward.”
Denton’s 21 points were the most it had scored in a single game since Week 1 against Lake Dallas. But the Broncos also turned the ball over three times and amassed more than 100 yards in penalties.
Ryan has now won 44 straight regular-season games and extended its lead in the all-time series with Denton to 16-3.
“We got a lot of guys into the game, and that’s always great for morale,” coach Henigan said. “They had a good play on us early. If we can’t overcome something like that so early in a game, then we will be in trouble later on. We did fine.”
Ryan 59,Denton 28
Denton Ryan
21
35
0
3
—
59
Denton
7
0
7
14
—
28
DN — Terell Coleman 33 pass from Davian Guajardo (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DR — Billy Bowman Jr. 36 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Emani Bailey 17 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Emani Bailey 46 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Keori Hicks 20 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Emani Bailey 31 pass from Drew Sanders (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Ja’Tavion Sanders 16 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Max Marshall 0 fumble recovery in end zone (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Keori Hicks 24 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DN — Kevin Bell 43 pass from Davian Guajardo (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Andrew Coker 2 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DR — Riley Nuzzo 26 FG
DN — Connor Connor Shelley 75 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DR
DN
First Downs
26
15
Rushing Yards
40-240
31-157
Passing Yards
204
147
Passing
14-18-0
10-24-1
Punts-Avg
3-44.67
5-33.60
Penalties
12-96
10-101
Fumbles-Lost
4-1
2-2
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DN: Connor Connor Shelley 13-109, Andrew Coker 11-54, Terell Coleman 3-6, Davian Guajardo 3--4, TEAM STAT 1--8, DR: Emani Bailey 7-77, Keori Hicks 5-61, Devin Ramirez 16-54, Martin Rodriguez 3-40, Drew Sanders 2-10, Zach Oyer 2-5, Seth Henigan 2-2, Aaron Dixon 1-1, TEAM STAT 2--10.