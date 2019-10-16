No. 3 Ryan will undoubtedly be a heavy favorite when it hosts Carrollton Creekview on Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. But all eyes during practice this week have been on the Raiders’ defense, which isn’t taking anything for granted as it prepares to slow down the Mustangs’ unique offense.
“It’s different. You just don’t see it that much,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said of Creekview’s rushing attack. “If you aren’t careful, you could look up Thursday night and they will have had the ball for the entire half. It’s a trap game.”
Creekview (2-4, 0-3 District 4-5A Division I) may be struggling this season, but its multiple, run-heavy double-slot offense has always been difficult to prepare for because it employs several running options on a single play.
The quarterback chooses which option to use during the play — hand it off or keep it himself — depending on what the defense does. As a result, the Mustangs have three ball carriers who already have 55 or more carries through the first six games.
Isai Pena has 318 rushing yards while Edgar Paige is close behind with 313. Quarterback Brett Esch has also rushed for 162 yards. Between them, they’ve combined for 10 touchdowns.
Until last year, Ryan hadn’t seen anything like it since its grind-it-out playoff win over Amarillo Tascosa in 2015. That year, Ryan gave up a staggering 450 yards of offense.
The good news for the Raiders is that they have one of the top defenses in the state. The Raiders come in having given up just 50 points all season and are averaging 173.2 yards against. This includes last week’s 35-9 win over Colleyville Heritage. The Panthers amassed just 162 yards of offense in that game.
Meanwhile, Ryan has an explosive offense that is difficult to keep up with. Drew Sanders, Billy Bowman Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders have 17 receiving touchdowns between them. Quarterback Seth Henigan is completing nearly 66% of his passes for 1,162 yards. Last week, Drew Sanders accounted for four touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing and one passing).
Ryan also has the benefit of having been exposed to Creekview’s attack before. In last year’s meeting, a game Ryan won 59-21, the Raiders dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 59-21 win.
The trick will be to do it again.
“The thing is that Creekview is a lot better than they were last year,” Henigan said. “They were only down 14-0 at halftime to Birdville, and they do what they do extremely well. That offense gives them a chance to be successful.”