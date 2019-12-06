When Ryan last played Colleyville Heritage on Oct. 11, it used a late surge to pull away for a 35-9 win. But the final score was not indicative of how close that game was, and now the one opponent Ryan players and coaches figured would be standing in the way of the Raiders’ fourth straight trip to the state semifinals is back with revenge on its mind.
Ryan (13-0) will face Heritage (9-4) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in a Class 5A Division I Region I final at The Ford Center at The Star. The winner will face either Frisco Lone Star or Lancaster next week for a state championship berth.
Ryan got here with a 58-20 win over Abilene Cooper. Heritage advanced with a 24-17 win over Birdville.
“I felt a long time ago that it would be [Heritage that we face], particularly after we played them the first time,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “They played us tougher than anyone has played us all year. It will be even harder this time.
“They have our respect.”
There is plenty of familiarity between these two teams. In 2016, Ryan beat Heritage 24-10 in this same round. They’ve been District 4-5A Division I opponents in each of the last two seasons, with Ryan winning both contests. But unlike most of Ryan’s opponents, the Panthers have only been a few plays away from flipping the tide in those previous meetings.
Perhaps none more than their Oct. 11 meeting.
The Panthers only trailed Ryan 14-9 in the third quarter of that game and stuffed a fourth-down attempt to get the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Isaac Shabay was the main catalyst, catching four passes in that game for 77 yards and a touchdown. But instead of wilting under pressure, Ryan forced a punt and scored 21 unanswered points.
Since then, the Panthers have lost just once and haven’t allowed more than 20 points in their last four games. Holding Ryan’s offense in check would go a long way in validating the Panthers’ latest surge. The Panthers come in averaging 32.5 points per game offensively compared to Ryan’s 52.1 and 440.6 yards per game.
Defensively, Ryan is giving up an average of 10.5 points per game. Last week, they scored twice on defense and saw Emani Bailey, Drew Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. all eclipse the 100-yard mark on offense.
“The bottom line is we are playing a good football team that played us good the first time,” Henigan said. “We have to make sure we play well if we want to keep playing.”