It was about a month ago when Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan tweeted out a photo of a Memphis Tigers jersey with his name stitched on the back. Last week, there was a similar photo with his name on a billboard. All the while, Henigan, a junior, insisted that Memphis was merely showing him some love and that he was wide open on where he might land.
While he wasn’t lying, Henigan admitted Monday that the relationship he forged behind the scenes with that coaching staff was too special to pass up — even as his Division I offer sheet ballooned to eight other suitors.
As a result, Henigan announced via Twitter that he has ended his recruitment and is verbally committed to Memphis.
“I was looking for a school that fit me offensively, had the right atmosphere, and had a staff that I could have a great relationship with,” Henigan said. “I feel like Memphis has all of that. It’s wonderful to say that this process is complete.”
With this latest commitment, Ryan, a Class 5A Division I state finalist last season, now has three Division I commits in its 2021 class. Henigan joins Texas commits Billy Bowman Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders.
His other offers included the likes of Arizona, San Diego State, Houston, Harvard, Nevada and North Texas.
Memphis perhaps gives Henigan the best opportunity to work his way into the starting lineup sooner rather than later. Quarterback Brady White, who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns while guiding the Tigers to a 12-2 record and the American Athletic Conference Championship, will be a senior this fall. On top of that, Memphis’ high-octane offense suits a quarterback like Henigan, who has shown he can sling it with the best of them.
In his first full season as Ryan’s starting quarterback, Henigan completed an efficient 67.9% of his passes, throwing for 3,084 yards and 37 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He led Ryan to a 15-1 record and was named the District 4-5A Division I Offensive MVP.
“I’ve been in constant communication with their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, coach [Kevin] Johns, and he’s done a lot to show me how I am a good fit for this offense,” Henigan said. “If you play college football anywhere, you’re going to have to compete for a job. I know I made the right decision with Memphis.”
Henigan said that while he is 100% invested in his future with Memphis, his decision likely would have come much later had he and other Denton-area recruits not had to put their recruiting activities on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Henigan visited Arizona and San Diego State in mid-March but was forced to delay visits with other schools.
“[The decision to commit] did come sooner, but even if another team comes in later, I know I made the right decision,” Henigan said. “I felt like this was the time to make the decision, and I’m sticking with Memphis.”