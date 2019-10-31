Ryan senior Drew Sanders received his jersey for the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday morning.
The game, which will be held in Orlando on Jan. 2, 2020, features 100 of the top players in the country. Current NFL stars Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Jameis Winston and Leonard Fournette are among past participants.
Sanders, an Alabama commit, is a five-star prospect, according to 247 Sports. The 6-5, 232-pound do-it-all weapon has played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the undefeated Raiders this season, along with his natural position at linebacker.
Entering Thursday night's game against Grapevine, Sanders had accounted for 11 touchdowns — six receiving, three rushing and two passing — while racking up 406 total yards. Those numbers are in just six games, as Sanders did not suit up against Keller Fossil Ridge or West Mesquite.