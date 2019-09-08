Editor’s Note: This story will be updated.
Ryan's Ja’Tavion Sanders verbally committed to Texas late Saturday evening, according to a report from 247Sports. In doing so, he becomes the latest Ryan football player to commit to a major Division I program.
Sanders, a 6-3, 220-pound defensive end and wide receiver, chose the Longhorns over a lengthy list of schools that included the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, and Florida. A four-star recruit, Sanders is ranked No. 6 in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports’ latest composite rankings.
Ryan now has four players who have committed to Football Bowl Subdivision Division I programs. Billy Bowman Jr. also committed to Texas on July 31. Drew Sanders committed to Alabama earlier this offseason and Emani Bailey committed to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Looks like Denton Ryan junior @Jatavionsanders has committed to Texas. #txhsfb https://t.co/fUD9029OiQ— Steve Gamel (@NewspaperSteve) September 8, 2019
Verbal commitments are non-binding. The earliest Sanders can sign his national letter of intent is December 2020.
As a sophomore, Sanders had 54 tackles, including 23 for loss, to go with 9.5 sacks and two interceptions. In two games this season, he has nine tackles, seven for loss, and four sacks. He also has seven receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.