Carrollton Creekview’s run-heavy, option-based offense is not something you see very often. Because of that, Ryan coaches figured it would realistically take their star-studded defense a few series to figure it out.
It did not take nearly that long.
Tra Smith returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown four plays into Creekview’s opening drive on Thursday, with DJ Allen adding an interception return for another score a little more than six minutes later, as the Raider offense scored on all but one drive while rolling up 411 yards in an impressive 62-6 win at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Billy Bowman Jr., a Texas commit, caught two passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Emani Bailey rushed for 84 yards and two scores, and Alabama commit Drew Sanders had two rushing touchdowns.
Since missing two games early in the year due to illness, Sanders has accounted for nine scores over the last four games.
“One of the keys was to start fast and make them play from behind, because we saw a few drives where they were able to eat it up and grind it down,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “So it was good to get off to a great start like that offensively and defensively. I don’t think they really stopped us all game.”
Ryan (7-0, 4-0 District 4-5A Division I) scored on seven of its eight drives. The only one the Raiders did not score on was after Creekview missed a field goal in the closing minutes and the offense took over at its own 20-yard line trying to run out the clock.
The story of the game was the defense, which not only scored two touchdowns of its own, but also continually set up its offense with short-field situations. Creekview managed 259 yards of offense, but turned the ball over three times. Meanwhile, Ryan ran just 18 plays in the first half and still raced out to a 42-6 lead.
The Raiders first possession lasted just two plays, as Seth Henigan rebounded from getting sacked on the previous play to find Bowman streaking down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown. Emani Bailey scored on a 49-yard touchdown run two minutes and six seconds later to cap a one-play scoring drive.
Sanders added his two touchdown runs from 3 and 6 yards out, respectively, in the second quarter.
Ryan added three more scores in the second half to put the game further out of reach.
With three regular-season games left against Carrollton R.L. Turner, Grapevine and Birdville, the Raiders are now three wins shy of extending their regular-season win streak to 50 games.
“It’s going to be a deal where we have to keep getting better. It doesn’t matter who we are playing,” coach Henigan said. “We have to go back to work, work on the details and have competitive practices. We don’t want to be stagnant. Teams that continue to play are the ones who keep getting better.”
Ryan 62, Carrollton Creekview 6
Carr. Creekview
6
0
0
0
—
6
Denton Ryan
28
14
13
7
—
62
DR — Tra Smith 42 fumble return (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Billy Bowman Jr. 70 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Emani Bailey 49 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — DJ Allen 40 interception return (Riley Nuzzo kick)
CC — Edgar Paige 19 run (kick blocked)
DR — Drew Sanders 3 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Drew Sanders 6 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Emani Bailey 34 run (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Devin Ramirez 4 run (kick failed)
DR — Martin Rodriguez 7 run (Clayton Roblyer kick)
CC
DR
First Downs
14
18
Rushing Yards
63-251
17-162
Passing Yards
8
249
Passing
1-2-1
13-18-0
Punts-Avg
3-33.00
0-0.00
Penalties
7-45
4-50
Fumbles-Lost
3-2
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — CC: Edgar Paige 18-107, Brett Esch 22-61, Isai Pena 5-51, Fabian Fuentez 6-15, Thanh Nguyen 4-7, Ian Tanner 2-5, Isaac Burke 5-3, John Tran 1-2, DR: Emani Bailey 3-84, Keori Hicks 1-29, Zach Oyer 3-19, Devin Ramirez 2-10, Drew Sanders 2-9, Martin Rodriguez 1-7, Seth Henigan 4-4, Michael Ayeni 1-0.
Passing — CC: Brett Esch 1-2-1-8, DR: Seth Henigan 9-13-0-206, Martin Rodriguez 4-5-0-43.
Receiving — CC: Edgar Paige 1-8, DR: Billy Bowman Jr. 2-103, Drew Sanders 5-74, Emani Bailey 1-20, Jack Hines 1-14, Josh Watts 1-14, Keegan Cunningham 1-10, Del’Shun Neal 1-9, Ashton McGary 1-5.