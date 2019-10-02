Now that the emotions and hype that came with playing their crosstown rival in last week’s District 4-5A Division I opener are out of the way, the unbeaten Ryan Raiders turned their attention to Carrollton Newman Smith in what has been a short week of preparation for the state’s third-ranked team.
Ryan (4-0, 1-0 District 4-5A Division I) will play the winless Trojans (0-4, 0-1) at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Standridge Stadium. The game is the Raiders’ first road test since Week 2 and the first of five Thursday nighters they’ll have to close the regular season.
“It’s a quick turnaround, so we’re just going to try and keep things simple,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “Luckily, they don’t run anything that we haven’t seen, so we’ve got to make sure we take care of us and do what we need to do.”
Ryan is 3-0 all-time against Newman Smith dating back to 2010. That includes last year’s meeting at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, where the Raiders held Smith to 121 total yards in a 63-7 shellacking. Not much has changed this season for the Trojans, who had just 135 yards of offense last week in a 72-0 loss to Colleyville Heritage.
With that loss, Smith has lost seven of its last eight games dating back to last season.
The lone bright spot is quarterback Douglas Hill. A dual-threat, Hill has thrown for 317 yards while adding another 204 yards on the ground. RB Corey Wyatt also has 204 rushing yards, but they have just four touchdowns between them.
Those statistics should be music to Ryan’s ears. The Raiders are already averaging 49.5 points offensively and are surrendering just 10.2 points per game defensively, making them the No. 11 scoring offense among DFW-area Class 5A teams and the No. 3 scoring defense.
Ryan gave up 28 points last week against Denton, but 21 came in the second half with their backups in the game.
Quarterback Seth Henigan is completing just more than 65% of his passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Billy Bowman Jr. leads all receivers with 255 yards and five scores, though Ryan’s top five receivers are all averaging at least 12.9 yards per reception. Bowman and Ja’Tavion Sanders have combined for 29 catches.
Ryan has not lost a regular-season game since 2014, a streak of 44 games.
“Our goal is to get better every single week,” Henigan said. “It’s the same message every week, but it’s true.”