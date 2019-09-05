Billy Bowman Jr. had plenty of memorable plays last year on both sides of the ball. If he had to pick his favorite, though, it would be his game-turning performance against Keller Fossil Ridge in Week 2.
Bowman, then a sophomore cornerback, had three interceptions — two he returned for touchdowns and a third he nabbed in the end zone in overtime — as Ryan beat the Panthers 26-19. The trio of picks came at the perfect time, too, as the Raiders came out of halftime trailing by a touchdown.
“It was probably the best game I’ve ever had,” Bowman said. “It kind of saved the day.”
Bowman is committed to Texas and has moved to safety for a loaded Raiders defense that surrendered just six points and 118 yards in last week’s 52-6 win over Mesquite Poteet. Bowman, who added a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown, and the rest of the Raiders will try to avoid a letdown against Fossil Ridge on Friday night.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex.
Ryan, the No. 2 team in Class 5A Division I, is 5-3 all-time in the series. Four of the eight games have been decided by five points or less, including a 42-37 playoff win in 2013.
“It’s always a close game,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “We were in district together, and before that there was the playoff game. It’s historically a tight game. That’s what we are anticipating.”
Fossil Ridge is also desperate for a win, as the Panthers are coming off a 55-31 loss to Flower Mound. Fossil Ridge trailed by four points at halftime before giving up 27 in the third quarter. Despite the loss, Elijah Jennings rushed for 109 yards on 17 carries while quarterback Austin Stohlman tossed four touchdowns.
“You look at that score, and it’s misleading,” Henigan said. “They have a big offensive line and defensive line. They have good receivers and running backs, and the quarterback is an operator. They are talented.”
Henigan knows his team is good, too, after rolling up nearly 500 yards last week. Beyond the defensive showing, the performance included a five-touchdown night from quarterback Seth Henigan and three scores from Alabama commit Drew Sanders. At the same time, he insists they must improve.
And Fossil Ridge is the last team they want to look past.
“We have a 24-hour rule with wins,” Bowman said. “It’s time to get that out of our minds and focus on the next team.”