Shortly after Ryan’s win last weekend over No. 1 Frisco Lone Star, junior quarterback Seth Henigan had a little bird creep into his ear to remind him that while this was a big victory, it wasn’t the one they really wanted.
Without even saying a word, Henigan gave a knowing and polite smile. Truth be told, he didn’t even need the reminder.
“This win is big, but the one we really want is next week,” Henigan said.
For Henigan and the rest of the Raiders, next week is now, and they are hungry to cap their perfect season with a state championship trophy when they face Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will be Ryan’s sixth title game appearance, but its first since 2010. They won it all in 2001 and 2002.
Meanwhile, Shadow Creek — which is only in its second varsity season — is playing in its second state title game in as many seasons and is 30-1 in that stretch. The Sharks lost to Highland Park in last year’s title game.
Two hungry teams. One elusive championship.
“This is great, but it’s like we told the kids, ‘are you satisfied with just being here or are you willing to go back to work and find a way to win one more?’” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “To win it, you better get right back to work.
“We won’t have to motivate our boys this week. This is a special opportunity, and they know it’s not easy getting here.”
After being considered the overwhelming underdog coming into last weekend’s state semifinal, the Raiders should be back to being the favorite this week. Ryan has dominated its opponents all season while averaging more than 51 points per game. Still, their benchmark win didn’t come until last week when the Raiders forced four turnovers and piled up 333 yards of offense en route to dominating the No. 1 team in the state from start to finish.
Ryan took a 14-0 lead into halftime before scoring 21 straight points to put the game out of reach.
Their roster reads like a who’s who of Division I talent. Alabama pledge Drew Sanders has accounted for 29 touchdowns on offense (12 receiving, 11 rushing, 6 passing) while also racking up 39 tackles, including 19 for loss, and eight sacks at defensive end. Billy Bowman Jr., a Texas commit who also plays on both sides of the ball and is easily the Raiders’ most dangerous return man in the kicking game, leads the team with 780 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.
Emani Bailey comes into the title game with 1,644 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. Seth Henigan is completing nearly 70% of his passes for 2,931 yards and 36 touchdowns. One of his favorite targets recently has been Texas pledge Ja’Tavion Sanders, who has 702 receiving yards and six scores.
“It’s the same mentality [going into this game],” Bailey said. “We’re going to fight until the very end. It’s that Raider magic.”
To maintain that magic, Ryan has to take Shadow Creek seriously. Not many teams can cobble together a good enough record to make the playoffs in their first two seasons, let alone make it to a title game. The Sharks have done it twice and have more than enough weapons to make Friday’s state final a long day for the Raiders.
Quarterback Kyron Drones has thrown for 3,217 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while lifting the Sharks to impressive playoff wins over Port Arthur Memorial, Hutto, Richmond Foster, Manor and San Antonio Wagner. Drones is an elite-level dual-threat quarterback who has also rushed for 690 yards and 16 touchdowns.
In last week’s win over Wagner, Drones completed 11 of his 22 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns. Jay’Veon Bell rushed for 146 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.
On the year, Shadow Creek’s defense has only surrendered 21 or more points twice.
“They are 15-0 and playing for a state title for the second year in a row, so I’d say they’re pretty good,” coach Henigan said. “They are big, fast, physical, talented, and well-coached. There’s not a weakness that I can see. That quarterback is a big play waiting to happen, along with a bunch of other guys.
“It will be a tremendous challenge for us, and it should be.”