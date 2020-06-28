Ryan coach Dave Henigan confirmed Sunday that his team’s strength and conditioning workouts have been pushed back to July 13.
The Raiders were originally set to begin workouts on June 22, two weeks after the UIL said that all schools could begin activities. That start date was then delayed by a week to Monday. The decision to delay workouts again is not because of positive COVID-19 test results from players or the coaching staff but rather as a precaution due to the growing cases statewide.
Ryan is the only Denton-area UIL school that has yet to hold a single workout this summer for football.
The school’s volleyball and cross country programs have held workouts.
“It’s just a weird time,” Henigan said. “If we get back in July, I have no doubt that we will still have plenty of time to get our kids in shape and ready to go. The hardest thing isn’t the workouts. It’s not being around our kids. Coaches need kids, and kids need coaches.”
Since the UIL allowed strength and conditioning workouts to resume, numerous programs across the state have either chosen to delay workouts out of an abundance of caution or suspended workouts indefinitely due to positive cases within their programs. In the Denton area, Krum, Braswell, Denton and Sanger were all forced to shut down summer workouts because of coronavirus concerns within their programs.
Guyer, Argyle, Lake Dallas, Aubrey, Pilot Point and Ponder are still holding workouts without incident.
When Ryan does begin workouts, Henigan said he will decide at that time how many of their athletes will be included. Had practices resumed Monday, for example, Henigan hinted that only players from his 2019 varsity team would have been allowed to attend in person.
“It’s a wait-and-see thing for us. That’s been our philosophy all along — just wait and see,” Henigan said. “Depending on what happens in the next few weeks, and as we’ve seen, a lot can change. Our goal is to work out as many of our guys as we can. But we have to be smart about it. I’d have to say that initially, it will be a smaller group. But we will see.”