Facing a winless Carrollton R.L. Turner team that has scored just 14 points all season, No. 3 Ryan didn’t hesitate to sit its starters Thursday in favor of getting all of its backup players some long-overdue playing time.
The outcome was pretty much the same, too. Backup quarterback Martin Rodriguez threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Ryan raced out to a 42-0 lead before the game was called just before the end of the first half due to inclement weather. Rain pounded the turf at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex for most of the day and well into the start of the game. The first and only lightning delay came with 3:08 left in the second quarter.
Coaches from both sides chose not to wait it out. The game will not be rescheduled for a later date. Ryan improves to 8-0 on the year and 5-0 in District 4-5A Division I. Turner falls to 0-8 overall.
Ryan quarterback Martin Rodriguez (14) celebrates with his teammates after he scores at touchdown against the Turner defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan running back Zach Oyer (25) celebrates with his teammates after he scores a touchdown against the Turner defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Jeff Woo
“We started all the backups, got a lot of kids in the game, and they all played well and got after it,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “I’m also proud of [Turner]. They’ve got a tough deal over there, and for their kids to stick it out and keep playing hard is a credit to them and the coaching staff.”
Not a single starter played for Ryan, which still poured it on Turner from the opening kickoff and finished the game having held the Lions to negative 28 yards of offense. Ryan only had 149 yards of offense but scored on every possession and didn’t have a single drive take longer than four plays.
Rodriguez completed six of his seven pass attempts for 69 yards, and his three touchdown passes went for 26, 33 and 10 yards, respectively. He also added a 49-yard touchdown run to extend Ryan’s early lead to 21-0 late in the first quarter. The play came less than four minutes after he scored on a fourth-down-and-goal play from 6 yards out.
Josh Watts caught four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. Jack Hines scored on his only reception, as did Wesley Schenck. None of those three players had scored a touchdown coming into the night.
Zach Oyer added a 12-yard touchdown run to cap the Raiders’ scoring attack. It was also his first score of the year.
“It was a short deal tonight, but I think we had a great week of practice and still managed to get better,” Henigan said.
Ryan 42,R.L. Turner 0
Carr. R.L. Turner
0
0
0
0
—
0
Denton Ryan
28
14
0
0
—
42
DR — Jack Hines 26 pass from Martin Rodriguez (Clayton Roblyer kick)
DR — Martin Rodriguez 6 run (Clayton Roblyer kick)
DR — Martin Rodriguez 49 run (Clayton Roblyer kick)
DR — Josh Watts 33 pass from Martin Rodriguez (Clayton Roblyer kick)
DR — Wesley Schenck 10 pass from Martin Rodriguez (Clayton Roblyer kick)
DR — Zach Oyer 12 run (Clayton Roblyer kick)
CT
DR
First Downs
1
6
Rushing Yards
13--35
6-80
Passing Yards
7
69
Passing
1-2-0
6-7-0
Punts-Avg
3-20.67
0-0.00
Penalties
2-12
2-20
Fumbles-Lost
4-1
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — CT: Seth Pena 2--2, William Torres 5--8, Sergio Santiago 6--25, DR: Martin Rodriguez 4-64, Zach Oyer 2-16.
Passing — CT: Sergio Santiago 1-2-0-7, DR: Martin Rodriguez 6-7-0-69.
Receiving — CT: Jonny Solis 1-7, DR: Josh Watts 4-33, Jack Hines 1-26, Wesley Schenck 1-10.